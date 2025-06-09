Major League Baseball Cavaliers' Darius Garland has toe surgery, out 4-5 months Updated Jun. 9, 2025 2:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland had surgery Monday on the injured left big toe that hampered him during Cleveland's exit from the playoffs.

The Cavaliers said the procedure was performed by Dr. Nicholas Strasser at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, in consultation with team physician Dr. James Rosneck and Dr. Bob Anderson.

The All-Star guard missed the final two games of the regular season and four games during the playoffs with the injury, which was described as a sprain.

"Definitely wasn't myself. It was pretty uncomfortable but trying to do everything to win the game. It was frustrating because I wasn't 100 percent," Garland said after the Cavaliers lost to the Indiana Pacers in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Garland is expected to spend 4 to 5 months going through a progression of treatment and rehabilitation before resuming basketball activities by the start of training camp.

Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists during the regular season to help the Cavs finish atop the Eastern Conference. In just five playoff games, he dropped to 18 points and 5.2 assists per game, and while Cleveland won the two games against the Miami Heat that Garland sat out due to his toe, he also missed two of the four games that the Cavs dropped to the Pacers in the conference semifinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

