National Basketball Association
Bulls rule Lonzo Ball out for season due to knee trouble
National Basketball Association

Bulls rule Lonzo Ball out for season due to knee trouble

4 hours ago

The Chicago Bulls ruled point guard Lonzo Ball out for the season on Tuesday because of lingering discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee.

The team said the focus now will be on resolving the discomfort he feels performing "high level basketball-related activities" and making "a full return" for next season.

Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had surgery for a torn meniscus a few weeks later and experienced setbacks when he tried to ramp up basketball activities.

The Bulls had him rest for 10 days at one point, hoping it would resolve the issue and allow him to return. But he felt pain again when he started preparing to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ball was still unable to run at full speed or even walk upstairs without experiencing discomfort when he had another operation in late September. He said at the time he expected to play this season.

Ball has been able to do some on-court work. He posted a video on Instagram last month of him dunking. But it became more and more clear that probably wouldn’t happen.

Ball averaged 13.0 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 42.3% on 3-pointers over 35 games last season — his first in Chicago. He helped set up stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan and gave the Bulls an elite perimeter defender.

Chicago is 11th in the Eastern Conference at 26-33. Losers of six straight, the Bulls host Brooklyn on Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
'I want to make an impact in the NBA': McClung hopes NBA dream follows dunk contest fame
National Basketball Association

'I want to make an impact in the NBA': McClung hopes NBA dream follows dunk contest fame

7 mins ago
Hawks fire head coach Nate McMillan after three seasons
National Basketball Association

Hawks fire head coach Nate McMillan after three seasons

3 hours ago
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to sign with Clippers, Beverley to Bulls
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to sign with Clippers, Beverley to Bulls

3 hours ago
Why signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers
National Basketball Association

Why signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers

3 hours ago
NBA MVP odds after All-Star Weekend; Nikola Jokic big favorite to win
National Basketball Association

NBA MVP odds after All-Star Weekend; Nikola Jokic big favorite to win

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes