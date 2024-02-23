National Basketball Association
Bulls forward Patrick Williams to have season-ending foot surgery
Bulls forward Patrick Williams to have season-ending foot surgery

Published Feb. 23, 2024 5:48 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will have season-ending surgery on his left foot, the team said Friday.

Williams has been sidelined since Jan. 25 with what was initially diagnosed as acute bone edema. Subsequent imaging revealed a stress reaction.

Drafted by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick out of Florida State in 2020, Williams averaged 10 points and 3.9 rebounds in 43 games this season. He has averaged 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in four years.

The Bulls were ninth in the Eastern Conference at 26-30 following a loss to NBA-leading Boston on Thursday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

