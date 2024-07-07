National Basketball Association
Bronny James scratched from Lakers' 2nd California Classic game because of swelling in left knee
Published Jul. 7, 2024 8:57 p.m. ET

Bronny James was scratched from the Los Angeles Lakers' second California Classic game Sunday because of swelling in his left knee, a day after scoring four points in his NBA Summer League debut.

The son of Lakers superstar LeBron James sat in uniform at the end of the bench in the first half against Golden State, with a white wrap covering his left leg. He was seen picking at it a couple of times.

On Friday night in a 108-94 loss Sacramento, James was 2 for 9 from field, missing all three of his 3-point attempts, and had two rebounds in 22 minutes.

James was drafted by the Lakers with the 55th overall selection after a season at the University of Southern California.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

