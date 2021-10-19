Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons kicked out of practice and suspended, as Sixers saga continues 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Ben Simmons saga is spiraling.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star point guard was kicked out of practice for refusing to participate in team drills, according to reports.

Simmons was then suspended for Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Following practice, fellow All-Star Joel Embiid had some harsh words for Simmons when he said, "Our job is not to babysit somebody."

Rivers also spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice, saying that his responsibility is to put the team first and he hopes Simmons wants to be a part of the team at some point this season.

"Today, I just thought it was more important to focus on the team."

Things surely aren't looking up for the franchise that finished with the best regular-season record last year, an organization that had championship aspirations coming into this season.

But at this point, a championship seems out of the conversation. Presumably, all that's on anyone's mind in Philly — and across the NBA — is whether the Sixers can somehow salvage their relationship with Simmons, or if they will have to make other arrangements that would land Simmons on another team while still maintaining their title aspirations.

Things weren't much better at Monday's Sixers practice, when Simmons appeared to be going through the motions, practicing with what appeared to be his cell phone in his pocket.

On Tuesday, prior to Simmons being kicked out of practice, Shannon Sharpe said on "Undisputed" that regardless of Simmons' feelings toward the franchise, he still needs to be a professional.

"I understand the level of frustration. You do not want to be there. You believe that they do not want you there, and he knows they don't because they tried to trade him last year. … But I don't like this."

On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," after the news of Simmons suspension broke, Colin Cowherd asked FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher where Simmons' trade value stands as of today.

"You can trade him — you just can't trade him for where [Sixers president] Daryl Morey has set the standard. … Daryl Morey's gonna have to get to the point where he believes in addition by subtraction. And that's not where he is right now."

For fellow FOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard, Simmons' contract — which has four years remaining on it — means there is still hope for the two sides to reunite, but one side will have to fold first.

Until then, Simmons can't be in the picture.

"There’s always hope — especially when Simmons is under contract for four more seasons," Broussard said. "That gives the Sixers leverage. It’s still a game of chicken, though. Who blinks first? One thing is certain: With a poor, indifferent, disengaged attitude, Simmons can’t be around the team. He’d drag them down."

