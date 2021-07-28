National Basketball Association Andy Katz's Mock Draft: Deep 2021 draft will have major NBA implications 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Andy Katz

FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst

The top pick is set, but the first five players in the NBA Draft are all worthy of No. 1 status.

This is a deep draft at the top, but is also filled with experienced, meaning solid, rotation players who have a legit shot to shine in their first two years in the league.

Getting a real summer league experience, albeit in August rather than July, and a normal training camp in terms of actual days on the court, will help this crop of rookies adjust and potential impact teams next season.

Here's how I see Thursday's draft shaping up:

1. Detroit: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

The consensus No. 1 pick. Cunningham didn’t have to play this season at Oklahoma State, where his brother Cannen is an assistant coach. He got hurt and came back. He was always there to answer the challenge. He’s a matchup issue at the point and has the star potential that the Pistons desperately need.

2. Houston: Jalen Green, G League

Green chose a different path, but the pandemic probably helped him in a weird way. Being in a locked bubble where all the focus was on basketball has propelled him into the top three in the draft. Houston needs to add talent and Green can deliver.

3. Cleveland: Evan Mobley, USC

Mobley was a matchup issue for any Trojan opponent. He can be a rim protector, face-up scorer, and put the ball on the floor. He has Chris Bosh-like skills. He can also carry a team. The Cavaliers have the guards in place but need a fixture inside.

4. Toronto: Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

This would be a home run pick for the Raptors if this comes true. Suggs is a tremendous talent with all-star passing skills. He was one of the main reasons Gonzaga went undefeated on its way to the title game. His game-winner to beat UCLA at the buzzer in the semifinals wasn’t a heave. It was a shot. He oozes with confidence. If Toronto goes from Kyle Lowry to Fred VanVleet to Suggs in terms of incoming talent, that would be quite a run of lead guards.

5. Orlando: Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Barnes loves to defend. He immediately picked up on being a Leonard Hamilton player. He’s long, rangy, and will flourish playing a variety of positions. The Magic have scorers but adding a versatile defender is a must.

6. Oklahoma City: James Bouknight, UConn

Bouknight proved he’s a bucket-getter at UConn. He also showed his toughness when he came back during the season from elbow surgery. The Thunder need a big-time scorer. Bouknight can deliver on any given night. He’s got a chip on his shoulder from being undervalued. He won’t be on draft night.

7. Golden State: Jonathan Kuminga, G League

Kuminga is scratching the surface with his abilities. He’s a physical specimen, ready to compete with the size and strength of the NBA today. His skill set is still a bit raw but if he were to go to Golden State, then he wouldn’t need to be a scorer just yet. He would learn from Draymond Green on how to use his size and strength to his advantage.

8. Orlando: Moses Moody, Arkansas

This is where the draft gets really interesting. The Magic could go in a variety of ways, but I love this pick since the Magic are putting together an offensive team that can hurt you in a variety of ways. Moody would fit in quite well with this group with his ability to score from all over the floor.

9. Sacramento: Franz Wagner, Michigan

Wagner loves to defend. Yes, he embraces it and the Kings could use someone as versatile, rangy, and all-in on defense as Wagner was at Michigan. He’s also a player who can put the ball on the floor and beat you off the dribble. He’s ready for this step.

10. Memphis: Josh Giddey, Australia

Giddey is a young Australian who wasn’t expecting to be in this position. But here he is. He told me he’s following in the footsteps of Americans RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball, who both played in the NBL, as well as studying under Boomers and former Saint Mary’s stars and NBA guards Paddy Mills and Matthew Dellavedova. Giddey is a pass-first playmaker who can translate into the NBA and be a contributor for the Grizzlies.

11. Charlotte: Kai Jones, Texas

The Hornets could use another rim protector and high-flyer. Jones answers that calling. He’s a special talent who is only going to see his upside climb as he understands how to play the game even more.

12. San Antonio: Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Kispert could be gone before this, but if he’s not, the Spurs would have to take him, right? He can pass, shoot, drive, score, defend, and he’s an incredible person who gets it. He would be a home run in the locker room and in the community. He fits the Spurs.

13. Indiana: Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Would love to see this pick happen. Mitchell became one of the best two-way players in college basketball. He was the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. He would immediately step into the NBA with a transferrable skill. He’s a winner. A national champion. And the Pacers have traditionally gone with older, experienced, winning players.

14. Golden State: Chris Duarte, Oregon

Duarte continues to shine as he climbs on potential draft boards. He has become an all-around scorer and plays with an edge. Dana Altman players tend to shine later in their careers and translate well in the NBA. The Warriors have to be very familiar with his skill set.

15. Washington: Cam Thomas, LSU

The Wizards are going with the best available player and Thomas would fit those criteria at 15. He’s a shot-maker, big-time bucket-getter, and a player who could fill the needs on the perimeter for Washington. His defense needs work (whose doesn’t?) and he was overshadowed by a stellar freshman class. But he was the best freshman scorer in the SEC. He makes sense here.

16. Oklahoma City: Alperen Sengun, Turkey

The Thunder have had success with foreign bigs. The Thunder have gone through a transition inside. They could use another player to plug in and start the process of bulking up their inside game. Sengun is ready to contribute if given the chance.

17. New Orleans: Sharife Cooper, Auburn

The Pelicans need a playmaker now. Cooper played in 12 games due to eligibility and injuries but proved he can light up opponents. He ran the floor well for Bruce Pearl’s squad. Cooper is undervalued but ready to be an asset to a team like the Pelicans going forward.

18. Oklahoma City: Usman Garuba, Spain

How can the Thunder take two foreign bigs? Well, keep in mind, we don’t know who will come over and there is always the draft and stash move. The Thunder also have plenty of picks to move and foreign bigs are great assets to have in any trades because of the ability to keep them overseas initially. Regardless, Garuba’s play for Spain has made him a hot commodity.

19. New York: Jalen Johnson, Duke

Johnson has lottery talent but not finishing the season at Duke might hurt him a tad. If there is one place where he could easily rehab his image, it’s in New York. His talent is too overwhelming to turn down. And when I talked to him in Chicago, he said all the right things about making an informed decision for the draft.

20. Atlanta: Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Johnson is a versatile player with a reach that can help defensively, even though his offensive game is still developing. He didn’t dominate at Tennessee but he didn’t need to. The Hawks inside crew could be in flux and having a versatile player like Johnson would help.

21. New York: Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

The Kentucky (New York) Knicks would love to get a high-flyer like Jackson. He isn’t as skilled, but he runs the floor well and can finish high above the rim. Just be patient and he’s likely to deliver.

22. Los Angeles Lakers: Jared Butler, Baylor

The Lakers would love to get Butler. He’s self-made. He’s a winner. He wasn’t given a scholarship initially and ended up being the Big 12 Player of the Year. He can defend. He can score. And he’s a great teammate.

23. Houston: Ziaire Williams, Stanford

The Rockets need talent. Williams has loads of it that was barely tapped into during his freshman season on the Farm. He could be a great find this deep in the draft if he lasts this long.

24. Houston: Trey Murphy III, Virginia

The Rockets need shooters or, even more so, tradable picks with value. Murphy has both because he can knock down shots. Playing for Tony Bennett is always a plus. He knows how to defend.

25. LA Clippers: Nah’Shon Hyland, VCU

The Clippers could use another playmaker. Hyland has been quietly under the radar. The Rams didn’t get a chance to shine in the NCAA Tournament due to COVID issues. If they had, then maybe then the rest of the sport would have seen Hyland’s talent. Don’t sleep on him.

26. Denver: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

JRE is going to be a great pickup for a team later in the first or high second round. He’s a winner. A complete passer. A system player who will do what is asked and finish. The Nuggets are primed for a Finals run and could use another experienced rotation player. JRE would deliver on that need.

27. Brooklyn: Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

This may be too high for some, but I love Ayo here for the Nets. He’s a playmaking guard who has made himself into a better shooter. He’s a winner. He’s a closer. He would fit in perfectly with KD, Kyrie and Harden. This would be a home run if Ayo could land in Brooklyn.

28. Philadelphia: Tre Mann, Florida

Mann is a shot-maker. He came back to Florida to prove he could handle the pressure and finish at a higher clip. He did that for the Gators. He’s ready to be a solid rotation wing on a playoff team like the Sixers.

29. Phoenix: Jaden Springer, Tennessee

Springer, like Keon Johnson, didn’t shine solely with the Vols. He was part of the system and had his moments. He’s like Devin Booker was at Kentucky — a part of the system who could ultimately star on his own. His potential is untapped at the NBA level. Look for him to embrace this chance.

30. Utah: Miles McBride, West Virginia

This would be a steal for the Jazz at 30. McBride played for Bob Huggins, which means he knows how to defend. He’s tough. He handles adversity on the floor. And he can score in bunches.

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on FOX Sports and Big Ten Network platforms, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com, and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.