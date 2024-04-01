National Basketball Association
76ers star Joel Embiid reportedly expected to return from injury this week
Updated Apr. 1, 2024 10:20 a.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who has been sidelined since late January with a knee injury, is expected to return to action this week, perhaps as early as Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Last week, Sixers coach Nick Nurse said that there was a "good likelihood" that Embiid would be back for the playoffs, which begin on April 16.

Embiid, who has averaged 35.3 points and 11.5 rebounds this season, has missed 29 games after suffering a meniscus injury on Jan. 30 at Golden State that required surgery on Feb. 6. The Sixers are 11-18 in those games since Embiid's injury heading into Tuesday's game at home against the Thunder. Philadelphia has seven games left in the regular season.

Embiid, 29, is a seven-time All-Star who has averaged 27.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across eight seasons. He was the NBA's MVP last season.

This is a developing story.

