3 Takeaways From Thunder-Rockets
3 Takeaways From Thunder-Rockets

11 mins ago

We have ourselves a series!

After falling down 2-0 to the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder have now tied things up at 2-2 after a 117-114 win.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from Game 4 of this Western Conference first round matchup.

1. OKC's 3-headed snake strikes

The Thunder have gotten back in this series the same way they surprised people during the regular season, on the backs of their three-guard lineup.

All-Star point guard Chirs Paul scored 26 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 17, and Dennis Schroder led the Thunder in scoring with 30 points off the bench.

For two games in a row, the trio has dominated the Rockets.

Through four games, the group is averaging 66.2 points and now have the Thunder in a best-of-three series to see if they can advance to the next round.

2. Live by the 3, die by the 3

The Rockets attempted an NBA playoff record 58 three-pointers in Game 4, making 23 of them for a 39.7% hit rate.

But when the Rockets needed them most, they couldn't find consistency from beyond the arc.

After making eight three-pointers in a row to start the third quarter and build a 15-point lead, the Rockets would shoot 4-for-18 from deep in the fourth quarter to seal their fate.

The Rockets have now had two consecutive games of infamy from deep, entering the record books for the wrong reasons.

3. The Rockets are in need of Russell Westbrook

This is offically a series, and with possibly three games remaining, the Rockets need Westbrook now more than ever.

With OKC's guards stealing the momentum, the Rockets might need the other half of their MVP backcourt to help save the day and push them to the next round.

