3 Takeaways From Lakers-Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers are apparently done playing games, as they shellacked the Portland Trail Blazers 135-115 on Monday night in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

Los Angeles shot 55.8% from the field and set a franchise record for made 3-pointers in a postseason game.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from this Game 4 rout.

1. 24-8 on 8/24

The Lakers came out scorching in the first quarter, leading to a fitting Kobe Bryant tribute on Mamba Day — a 24-8 first quarter lead.

It was far from the only way the team honored Kobe on the day, of course:

And that quick double-digit lead was just the start for Los Angeles, which went on to score 80 points in the first half, nearly tying a franchise postseason record.

2. LeBron was unstoppable

The King gave himself the 4th quarter off thanks to a nearly perfect first three quarters, going off for 30 points on 10-for-12 shooting, becoming the first Laker with consecutive 30-point double-doubles since Kobe in 2010.

And just for good measure, LeBron channeled his inner "Logo Lillard" with a deep 3-pointer that put L.A. up by 38 in the 3rd.

3. Lillard exits early

Speaking of Damian Lillard, he left the game in the 3rd with an apparent non-contact right leg injury and did not return.

According to multiple reports, the Blazers star underwent an MRI on his right knee after heading to the locker room.

He wasn't the only big name to leave the game, as Anthony Davis also exited in the 3rd with back spasms.

Game 5 is Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

