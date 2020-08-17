National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways From Jazz vs. Nuggets – Game 1 47 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz kicked off the 2020 NBA Playoffs with an instant classic, as the Nuggets emerged victorious in overtime.

Here are 3 takeways from Game 1 of the Western Conference first round playoff matchup between 3-seed Denver and 6-seed Utah:

1. Donovan Mitchell catches fire

The Utah Jazz might have fallen short in Game 1, but it wasn't due to their star player coming up short.

Donovan Mitchell put up 57 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists on Monday, putting himself square in rarified air.

Mitchell was on fire from essentially every spot on the floor, shooting 19-for-33 from the field, 6-for-15 from three and 13-for-13 from the free throw line.

However, as electric as Mitchell was, he continued a recent trend of players putting up 50-point statlines in the playoffs and losing.

2. Jamal Murray carries Nuggets across finish line

The Denver Nuggets lone All-Star Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and snagged 10 rebounds on Monday, but it was his Robin that dominated the fourth quarter and overtime to help secure the win.

Jamal Murray recorded 36 points and 9 assists, and seemingly scored every big basket down the stretch, each of which were needed to hold off Mitchell's offensive onslaught.

The 36-point outing is a new career playoff-high for Murray, surpassing his 34-point performance in Game 3 of last season's Western Conference semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

3. Silver lining for Utah?

Falling behind in a playoff series is never a welcomed sight, but for the Jazz, they might feel decent about the position they are in.

Without starting point guard Mike Conley – who left the bubble due to the birth of his child – the 6th-seeded Jazz gave the 3rd-seeded Nuggets all they could handle.

The Nuggets needed 65 combined points from the duo of Jokic and Murray, as well as 22 made three-pointers to overcome the short-handed Jazz.

Denver shot 51.6% from the field, 53.7% from three and 83.3% from the line on Monday, compared to 47.4% from the field, 34.0% from three and 73.9% from the line for Utah.

The Jazz got big contributions from Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, and Jordan Clarkson who combined for 54 points.

Reports are that Conley plans to rejoin the Jazz at some point in the playoffs, but there is no clear timetable as to when.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.