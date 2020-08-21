National Basketball Association
3 Takeaways From DAL-LAC - G3
2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a Game 2 loss to the Dallas Mavericks with a commanding 130-122 win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Here are 3 Takeaways from this Western Conference first round matchup.

1. Kawhi Leonard continues to dominate

If there has been one constant for the Los Angeles Clippers so far this series, it has been the play of superstar Kawhi Leonard.

Entering Game 3, Leonard was averaging 32.0 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 95% from the free throw line.

He continued his dominance in Game 3.

Leonard finished Game 3 with 36 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.  

2. Luka Doncic uncharacteristically struggles

The Mavericks young phenom had been the talk of the series so far after scoring 42 points in a Game 1 loss and then 28 in a Game 2 win, but Doncic struggled in Game 3.

Even though he recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, he shot only 4-for-14 from the field and struggled at the free throw line, going 4-for-10.

To make matters worse, Doncic suffered a sprained ankle late in the third quarter.

It remains to be seen how severe the injury is for Doncic. 

3. Where is Playoff P?

While the Clippers have taken a 2-1 series lead, and Leonard has been his usual self, the Clippers second star continued to struggle for the second game in a row.

After scoring 14 points while shooting 4-for-17 from the field in Game 2, George struggled even more in Game 3, shooting 3-for-16 from the field and only scoring 11 points.

The Clippers haven't needed George just yet, but it would be a welcomed sight for them if their second star can find a rhythm soon.

