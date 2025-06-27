National Basketball Association 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Candidates: A.J. Dybantsa Tops List; Where's Cam Boozer? Published Jun. 27, 2025 7:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA has had Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg as obvious No. 1 overall draft picks in recent years. A.J. Dybantsa has been headed toward that status for 2026.

The BYU signee has been a favorite to sit atop draft boards next summer and ranks as the nation's top recruit by ESPN, On3 and Rivals. Kansas signee Darryn Peterson tops the list for 247Sports to make it a more open race for No. 1.

Here's an early look at next summer's potential lottery prospects:

1. A.J. Dybantsa, BYU

The 6-foot-9 forward chose the Cougars over Kansas, North Carolina and Alabama. Athleticism and versatility shine through his rangy scoring skill set, notably when he attacks off the dribble and finishes at the rim. The Massachusetts native spent last year with Utah Prep and is on this summer's USA Basketball Under-19 National Team for the FIBA World Cup.

2. Darryn Peterson, Kansas

The 6-foot-5 guard from Ohio offers perimeter size with the ability to play on or off the ball. He can attack off the dribble or step outside, offering the potential to overwhelm smaller guards and impact games defensively. Peterson played last season with Prolific Prep in California and was co-MVP of the McDonald's All-American game.

3. Cameron Boozer, Duke

The 6-9 forward joined his twin brother, Cayden, in winning a high school national title and fourth straight Florida state title. The son of former Duke and NBA forward Carlos Boozer showed his inside-out game (22 points, 16 rebounds, six assists) to lead the U.S. past the World team in the Nike Hoop Summit. He joined Peterson as the McDonald's Game co-MVP.

4. Nate Ament, Tennessee

The 6-9 forward is a McDonald's All-American and Gatorade player of the year in the state of Virginia with versatile skills. He'll improve as he adds strength to his lean frame, though he stands out with ballhandling and shooting range.

Darryn Peterson, left, went up against Nate Ament at the Hoop Hall Classic in January. Both are expected to be NBA lottery picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

The 6-9 forward from Atlanta and McDonald's All-American offers two-way potential with his athleticism and length, including as a shot blocker. The McDonald's All-American announced his UNC commitment on TNT's "Inside The NBA" show alongside former NBA players Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

6. Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

ESPN and 247Sports rank Cenac as the nation's top center, offering rangy skills and outside shooting that made him the MVP of the NBPA Top 100 camp in summer 2024. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has said the McDonald's All-American is "not a big man's big man... he is a basketball player who happens to be 6-10."

7. Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers (Australia)

The versatile 6-8 wing from Mexico is part of the National Basketball League's "Next Stars" program designed to develop high-end prospects, averaging 9.6 points and 4.7 assists in his 2024-25 debut season. He turns 18 in December.

The 6-9 forward was a top-10 recruit last year entering Arizona State, where he averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. He later transferred to join the Wildcats.

9. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

The 6-3 McDonald’s All-American is a big signee for Pat Kelsey entering Year 2 of his tenure with the Cardinals. He joined Dybantsa in making the U.S. U-19 team.

10. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

The 6-2 Acuff is the top point guard prospect for 247Sports (No. 5 overall) and ESPN (No. 7). The McDonald's All-American operates smoothly in the pick-and-roll with the ability to attack defenders off the dribble and from 3-point range.

11. Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

ESPN's ninth-ranked recruit offers a sturdy frame (roughly 6-5 and 210 pounds) and versatile athleticism while being known for his high-motor style. He had 24 points for the World team against the U.S. in the Nike Hoop Summit in April.

12. Dash Daniels, Melbourne United (Australia)

Like Lopez, the younger brother of Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels will play for the NBL's "Next Stars" program. Dash is a 6-6 point guard who has been through NBA Academy Australia.

13. Isaiah Evans, Duke

The 6-6 guard withdrew from this year's draft and must add strength to his 175-pound frame. But there's clear upside with his explosive scoring potential, such as hitting six first-half 3s out of nowhere against Auburn in December.

Isaiah Evans sat behind five 2025 NBA Draft picks at Duke, now it's his turn. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

14. Labaron Philon, Alabama

The 6-4 freshman point guard was a last-minute draft withdrawal. He averaged 10.6 points and 3.8 assists for an Elite Eight team that just lost first-team All-American Mark Sears from the backcourt.

Others to watch:

—Alijah Arenas: The son of former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas is a McDonald's All-American known for scoring and court vision, but the 6-6 guard's status is unclear as he's still working back from an April truck accident that had him placed in a medically induced coma. Arenas avoided major injury and said this week he works out daily, with the plan of soon joining USC summer workouts.

— Miles Byrd: The 6-7 guard from San Diego State withdrew from the draft after averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a redshirt sophomore.

— Ian Jackson: The 6-4 guard averaged 11.9 points while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range at North Carolina as a five-star freshman before transferring to St. John’s.

— Yaxel Lendeborg: The 6-9, 240-pound forward has gone from junior college to UAB and now Michigan. He withdrew from the draft after averaging 15.8 points and 11.0 rebounds in two seasons with the Blazers.

— Tahaad Pettiford: The 6-1 freshman averaged 11.6 points and shot 36.6% on 3s for Auburn's Final Four team. He's set for a leading role after withdrawing from the draft.

— Meleek Thomas: The 6-4 guard averaged 33.5 points per 40 minutes with Overtime Elite. He's a McDonald's All-American who signed with Arkansas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

