National Basketball Association 2024 NBA odds: Can the Boston Celtics repeat, then three-peat? Published Oct. 15, 2024 9:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The last time an NBA franchise won three titles in a row, it was the Shaq and Kobe Los Angeles Lakers, from 2001-2003.

Before that, it was Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's Chicago Bulls, from 1996-1998.

Can the defending champion Boston Celtics, led by their own superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown complete the nearly impossible feat?

While unlikely, it's at least on the minds of the sportbooks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the 2024-25 NBA season opening on Oct. 22 — when Boston will raise its 18th championship banner into the rafters before facing the New York Knicks — DraftKings Sportsbook not only has odds on if the Celtics will repeat but is already looking ahead to the three-peat.

Let's take a look at the likelihood as of Oct. 15.

Celtics to win two consecutive championships:

Yes: +295 (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)

No: -390 (bet $10 to win $12.56 total)

Celtics to win three consecutive championships:

Yes: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

No: -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Winning three consecutive titles in any major North American sport is as difficult as it gets.

In fact, those Shaq and Kobe Lakers were the last to do it — over 20 years ago — across the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL.

However, in terms of going back-to-back, that happens relatively often, especially in the Association.

The Warriors won two straight from 2017-2018, the Heat did it in 2012 and 2013, and the Lakers won in 2009 and 2010.

As of Oct. 15, the Celtics are favored to win the title at the conclusion of this upcoming season, with their odds sitting at +310.

In second are the OKC Thunder at +700.

Can Boston win two before it gets to three?

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share