National Basketball Association 2024-25 NBA odds: Four title futures to bet now, including Knicks, Mavs Updated Jul. 5, 2024 9:23 a.m. ET

The NBA is heading into summer vacation mode, but it's never too early to take a look at next season's title odds and get some bets down.

This is a fun activity I do yearly, where I like to identify which teams present good early betting opportunities.

The newly-crowned Boston Celtics dominated last season, but the price is just too steep to bet on them to win it all right now.

I've circled a handful of teams instead.

I have two squads that made major moves through trades and/or free agency, that bolstered their already formidable squads.

Another team I like absolutely crushed the NBA Draft and selected two three-level scorers that it desperately needed.

And the fourth — well, let's just say this is one of the smartest long-shot bets you can make heading into the season.

So, let's get into it. Here are my four teams to bet on for the upcoming season, along with their odds to win it all:

New York Knicks (+950)

It isn’t often you can add a no-time All-Star and see your NBA title odds soar.

How can you not love New York’s huge bet on chemistry? It could have chased All-NBA guys like Paul George, or maybe even Karl-Anthony Towns. Instead, it kept some of its draft powder dry, and held onto Julius Randle.

The Knicks are looking at their first back-to-back 50-win seasons since the Patrick Ewing era.

If you look at the top nine roster spots, the Knicks are right there with the Celtics in the East. They’re equipped to handle Boston on the wing, and, historically, they’ve done well against Joel Embiid.

No one else in the East scares them.

PICK: New York Knicks to win 2024-25 NBA title (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+1000)

I was concerned Minnesota might try and avoid the luxury tax — as its owner has always done — and look to move off Karl-Anthony Towns.

But no, Minnesota actually doubled down, making shrewd moves in the draft to land two impact scorers — Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham.

Shannon (who turns 24 this month) can probably crack the rotation early, and if Dillingham can help in the backcourt as Mike Conley ages, this could be a dangerous team once again in the playoffs.

PICK: Minnesota Timbwewolves to win 2024-25 NBA title (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Dallas Mavericks (+1000)

I rode the Mavs through a torrid playoff run, but they ran into a poor matchup against Boston in the Finals.

I don’t know that they really improved for that matchup so far this offseason, but they definitely got better with Klay Thompson. He’ll likely start in the backcourt with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. His game should fit in well next to both of those guys.

Let’s see what Dereck Lively adds to his emerging game this offseason. Naji Marshall is a sneaky good pickup for the departed Derrick Jones Jr., giving them length on the perimeter in case young prospect Olivier Maxence Prosper isn’t quite ready for that next step.

Assuming everyone is healthy, you have to make Dallas the favorites in the West.

PICK: Dallas Mavericks to win 2024-25 NBA title (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Indiana Pacers (+6000)

It’s much easier for me to float a long shot from the East than the loaded West (which is perhaps 13 teams deep).

No, I don’t think the Pacers will become the 2021 Atlanta Hawks, who made the conference finals, then lost in the first round twice, and then missed the playoffs.

The Pacers are built for the East, with a surplus of guards and wings just like Boston and New York. And they didn’t have former lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin in the playoffs (shoulder injury).

Let’s see if 2023 lottery pick Jarace Walker makes the leap. Losing veteran T.J. McConnell in free agency would hurt, but this feels like a sneaky 45-50 win team.

Nobody played Boston tougher in the playoffs despite getting swept, as Game 1 went to overtime, and two others were determined in the final minute.

PICK: Indiana Pacers to win 2024-25 NBA title (bet $10 to win $610 total)

