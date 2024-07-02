National Basketball Association Bronny James is most bet to win NBA Rookie of the Year, despite being long shot Updated Jul. 2, 2024 8:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bronny James is far from the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award, but long shot odds have never stopped bettors from supporting the new Los Angeles Lakers guard.

Case in point, bettors were all over Bronny to be the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft.

Unfortunately for those gamblers, those tickets did not cash, as James ended up being the 55th pick by the Lakers.

But, Bronny backers are at it again, as they are already betting on him to win the ROY award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite having the worst odds of winning ROY (250-1), Bronny is currently the most bet player to win the award.

At BetMGM, 33% of the early bets are currently on Bronny.

The current favorite is Alexandre Sarr, who opened up at +350 to win the award at most sportsbooks.

In addition to the oddsmakers, many in the media have their doubts about Bronny.

"I feel bad for Bronny James because he should still be in college," said FOX Sports' John Fanta recently. "We have never talked about a potential 55th pick in the NBA Draft like this for a reason. He and LeBron will get a historic moment, but this is about more than that. … We gotta be honest here: Bronny James is not ready to be a marquee college player, nor alone an NBA player."

Bronny played in 25 games at USC , averaging 19.4 minutes per contest, as he missed the first month of the season after he suffered cardiac arrest in July 2023.

He averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game last season.

The last rookie with the lowest odds to win Rookie of the Year that actually won was Malcolm Brogdon back in 2017. He was selected in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Bucks with the 36th overall pick. He went on to become the first second-round pick to win the award since 1965.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the news on NBA , LeBron and Bronny odds.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share