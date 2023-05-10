National Basketball Association 2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Odds, how it works, date, time Published May. 10, 2023 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Before the 2023 NBA Draft takes place at Barclays Center on June 22, the order for the first 14 picks of the draft will first be determined at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago on May 16.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will be televised on May 16 at 8:30 p.m ET on ESPN.

2023 NBA Draft Lottery order and odds for No. 1 pick

1. Detroit Pistons (14%)

2. Houston Rockets (14%)

3. San Antonio Spurs (14%)

4. Charlotte Hornets (12.5%)

5. Portland Trail Blazers (10.5%)

6. Orlando Magic (9.0%)

7. Indiana Pacers (6.8%)

8. Washington Wizards (6.7%)

9. Utah Jazz (4.5%)

10. Dallas Mavericks (3.0% – pick could convey to New York)

11. Chicago Bulls (1.8% – pick could convey to Orlando)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (1.7%)

13. Toronto Raptors (1.0%)

14. New Orleans Pelicans (0.5%)

How does the NBA Draft Lottery work?

In advance of the draft lottery broadcast, an actual lottery takes place with a representative from the accounting firm Ernst & Young overseeing the entire process. The results of that drawing are then sealed in an envelope for NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum reveal in descending order to a panel of 14 anxious team representatives.

The No. 1 pick in the draft is awarded to the team that draws the winning four-number combination from the lottery machine. There are 14 ping-pong balls numbered one through 14, with each number representing a different lottery team. In total, there are 1,001 possible four-number combinations, but only one winning combination.

Once a winner is selected, the drawing process is repeated to determine picks 2-4. The rest of the draft is done in order of win percentage.

Who is the favorite to go No. 1 overall?

French big man Victor Wembanyama is the presumed consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft class. Wembanyama, 19, currently plays for Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro league in France. He is one of the most coveted draft prospects in the past 25 years.

