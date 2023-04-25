NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson still on top after Talladega Published Apr. 25, 2023 12:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Teams are probably relieved that there isn't another superspeedway race until mid-July. The races at Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta can test even the most fearless driver as the limited horsepower (to keep the cars from getting airborne) creates big packs with little time to react when another driver spins.

Kyle Larson was fifth Sunday in the lap prior to the one in which he got collected in an accident and was hit hard by Ryan Preece at Talladega Superspeedway.

Larson was running well enough at Talladega to keep his top spot in my Power Rankings. Kyle Busch made the biggest jump of four spots thanks to his victory.

Joey Logano had a rough day and dropped out of the rankings. Which is weird after Talladega, considering he ranks second among all drivers this year in points earned in the three races in which drivers compete in the tight packs where the aerodynamic draft requires them to throw blocks and get good pushes in order to make passes.

So here are my rankings after Talladega, and a look at where the driver ranks in points earned in the superspeedway events. FWIW, Logano isn't the only driver who has run relatively well at those tracks this year not on this top-10 list. The others: Brad Keselowski (fourth), Chris Buescher (sixth), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (seventh) and Denny Hamlin (10th).

1. Kyle Larson (Last week: 1)

Larson ranks 28th in points earned at those three superspeedway tracks, so he probably doesn't want to see one the rest of the year. It shows just how good Larson is at the other tracks, and he will be a threat this weekend at Dover.

2. Christopher Bell (LW: 4)

Bell has been one of the most consistent drivers all year. He ranks third in points earned on the superspeedways. It isn't his favorite style of racing, but he has shown that if a driver races smart, there is a chance — certainly not a guarantee, but a chance — to rack up decent points.

3. Alex Bowman (LW: 2)

Bowman leads all drivers in points earned in these three races, and it's not even close. Bowman finished 13th at Talladega but with some stage points, he tallied 133 points over the three races — Logano was next at 111. For the most part, he has been very good and a little lucky (as anyone is who makes it to the finish).

4. William Byron (LW: 3)

Byron ranks 20th among drivers this year at the superspeedways. Driving the famed No. 24 car, he'd like to capture some of the magic that Jeff Gordon had with that number. He has won superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega, so it's not like he doesn't have confidence he can do it.

5. Kyle Busch (LW: 9)

Busch ranks eighth overall at the superspeedways, but like many drivers, can think of a race where he ran better than the finish showed. He was leading the Daytona 500 at the end of regulation and found himself headed to the medical center. Then again, he certainly didn't have the fastest car Sunday and still won.

6. Ross Chastain (LW: 7)

Chastain is ninth overall at the superspeedways this year. It's hard to believe it's now been a full year since he last won — in April 2022 at Talladega. He was in contention for the win Sunday until a late tangle up front with Noah Gragson.

7. Kevin Harvick (LW: 6)

Harvick sits 18th among drivers in points scored at the superspeedways. He'd like it to be at least a little higher, but he also knows that when it comes down to it, the season is decided primarily on intermediates and short tracks.

8. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 5)

Truex ranks 13th in points earned on superspeedways, a style of track where he still has never won during his lengthy career. He'll take a win anywhere these days.

9. Tyler Reddick (LW: 8)

Reddick sits 16th overall in points earned on superspeedways as his early exit in the Daytona 500 hurts. He ended up 16th on Sunday, which doesn't sound great, but he was the second-best Toyota (Bell was eighth).

10. Ryan Blaney (LW: NR)

Blaney's strong run and close-but-no-trophy day at Talladega brings him back in these rankings. A strong superspeedway racer, he's fifth among all drivers this year in points earned on those tracks.

On the verge: Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

