NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson vaults to top spot with Sonoma win Updated Jun. 11, 2024 12:59 p.m. ET

Kyle Larson vaults to the top spot in the power rankings after his win Sunday at Sonoma. With the victory, he leads the regular-season standings and has more playoff points than any other driver.

The series now heads to Iowa Speedway for the first Cup race there. But it's not the first NASCAR national series event. The trucks and Xfinity Series visited the track from 2009-2019.

So how have these drivers fared when they have competed at the 0.875-mile track in other national series events? Let's take a look (the rankings are based on recent Cup performance) with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Kyle Larson (Last Week: 3)

Cup Series title odds: +400

Larson finished fifth in both Xfinity races at Iowa in 2013. Those were the only times he raced a national series event at the track.

2. Denny Hamlin (LW: 1)

Cup Series title odds: +400

Hamlin has never raced at Iowa Speedway.

3. Chase Elliott (LW: 7)

Cup Series title odds: +1000

Elliott finished top-10 in four Xfinity races (2014-15) with a best finish of second. He raced twice in trucks at Iowa in 2013 with a best finish of fifth.

4. Christopher Bell (LW: 2)

Cup Series title odds: +800

Bell hopes he can throw it back to 2018 and 2019 where he earned two wins and two runner-up finishes in Xfinity races at Iowa. He was on the pole for his first Xfintiy start there in 2017 (he finished 16th). He also has three truck starts at the track, with two fifth-place finishes and a ninth.

5. Tyler Reddick (LW: 5)

Cup Series title odds: +1200

With nine starts at Iowa, Reddick has significant experience at the track. In six Xfinity starts from 2017-19, he posted three top-10s with a best of third. Reddick ran trucks at Iowa from 2014-16 and was top-10 in all of them with a best of third in 2015.

6. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 10)

Cup Series title odds: +1000

Truex has not raced at Iowa in Xfinity nor the trucks.

7. Ryan Blaney (LW: 9)

Cup Series title odds: +1200

Blaney has nine starts at Iowa — and he won there in his first start, capturing a truck victory there in 2012 driving for Brad Keselowski Racing. In five Xfinity starts, he has five top-10s, including a win in 2015 and a pole and second-place finish in 2014. He had three top-10 finishes in the trucks, including a second in 2014.

8. William Byron (LW: 6)

Cup Series title odds: +500

Like Blaney, Byron won in his first start at Iowa as he captured the 2016 truck race at the track. He went back in 2017 and won the first time he raced Iowa in an Xfinity car, too. Later in 2017, he finished ninth in an Xfinity race.

9. Brad Keselowski (LW: 4)

Cup Series title odds: +1600

Keselowski loved going to Iowa in the Xfinity Series as he has three wins (2009, 2013 and 2014) in seven Xfinity starts. He never finished worse than eighth and had two thirds and a fourth to go along with his three wins.

10. Chris Buescher (LW: NR)

Cup Series title odds: +3000

Buescher has one win (2015) in four Xfinity starts at Iowa. It was his only top-10 finish at the track.

On the verge: Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

