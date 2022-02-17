Odds to win the NASCAR Cup championship
Is this the season Denny Hamlin claims his first NASCAR Cup Series championship? Or is it Kyle Busch's time to join a group of elite stock car drivers?
NASCAR's season hits the gas with Sunday's Daytona 500, but it's not too early for bettors to consider placing wagers on who wins this year's NASCAR Cup Series championship.
For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the NASCAR section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!
The NASCAR Cup season consists of 36 races over a variety of tracks with varying distances, climates and temperatures. Each race awards points to the drivers depending on finishing position. At the end of the season, the driver who accumulates the most points is the NASCAR champion.
The regular season ends with the Aug. 27 race at Daytona. The top 16 drivers in the points standings will be eligible to win the championship, with four drivers eliminated every three races. The final four drivers will compete for the title at the Cup Series championship race Nov. 6 in Phoenix.
Now, to the fun part. Let's take a look at the lines for drivers to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship and their carmakers:
ODDS TO WIN NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP (via FOX Bet)*
Kyle Larson +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total) Chevrolet
Chase Elliott +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total) Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total) Toyota
William Byron +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total) Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) Toyota
Kyle Busch +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total) Toyota
Ryan Blaney +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total) Ford
Joey Logano +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total) Ford
Kevin Harvick +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total) Ford
Alex Bowman +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) Chevrolet
Christopher Bell +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total) Toyota
Brad Keselowski +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total) Ford
Kurt Busch +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total) Toyota
Tyler Reddick +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total) Chevrolet
Austin Cindric +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total) Ford
Ross Chastain +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total) Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total) Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total) Ford
Austin Dillon +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total) Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) Toyota
Aric Almirola +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) Ford
Justin Haley +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) Chevrolet
Cole Custer +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total) Ford
Harrison Burton +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760 total) Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total) Chevrolet
Chris Buescher +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total) Ford
Erik Jones +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total) Chevrolet
Michael McDowell +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total) Ford
Todd Gilliland +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total) Ford
Corey Lajoie +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010) Chevrolet
Cody Ware +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010) Ford
Josh Bilicki +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010) Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total) Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total) Chevrolet
David Ragan +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Ford
Noah Gragson +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet
Ty Dillon +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet
Kaz Grala +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet
Landon Cassill +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet
Jacques Villeneuve +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Ford
JJ Yeley +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510) Ford
B.J. McLeod +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510) Ford
Garrett Smithley +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510) Ford
*Odds as of 2/17/2022
When it comes to the favorites, Hamlin in particular sticks out, as he has won just about everything in NASCAR — except the Cup championship.
Hamlin has advanced to the Championship 4 the past three seasons but has yet to claim the title. Hamlin has also placed in the top four six times in his career.
Busch has won two NASCAR season titles (2015, 2019), and with another title would join a who's who of NASCAR royalty with three crowns (Lee Petty, Jeff Gordon, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip and Tony Stewart).
Legends Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jimmie Johnson each won seven titles.
Here are the past 10 NASCAR Cup Series champions and carmakers:
2021 Kyle Larson - Chevrolet
2020 Chase Elliott - Chevrolet
2019 Kyle Busch - Toyota
2018 Joey Logano - Ford
2017 Martin Truex Jr. - Toyota
2016 Jimmie Johnson - Chevrolet
2015 Kyle Busch - Toyota
2014 Kevin Harvick - Chevrolet
2013 Jimmie Johnson - Chevrolet
2012 Brad Keselowski - Dodge
If you are throwing a few bucks down on who wins the crown, be sure to head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.
Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!