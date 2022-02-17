NASCAR Cup Series Odds to win the NASCAR Cup championship 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is this the season Denny Hamlin claims his first NASCAR Cup Series championship? Or is it Kyle Busch's time to join a group of elite stock car drivers?

NASCAR's season hits the gas with Sunday's Daytona 500, but it's not too early for bettors to consider placing wagers on who wins this year's NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The NASCAR Cup season consists of 36 races over a variety of tracks with varying distances, climates and temperatures. Each race awards points to the drivers depending on finishing position. At the end of the season, the driver who accumulates the most points is the NASCAR champion.

The regular season ends with the Aug. 27 race at Daytona. The top 16 drivers in the points standings will be eligible to win the championship, with four drivers eliminated every three races. The final four drivers will compete for the title at the Cup Series championship race Nov. 6 in Phoenix.

Now, to the fun part. Let's take a look at the lines for drivers to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship and their carmakers:

ODDS TO WIN NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP (via FOX Bet) *

Kyle Larson +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total) Chevrolet

Chase Elliott +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total) Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total) Toyota

William Byron +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total) Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr. +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) Toyota

Kyle Busch +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total) Toyota

Ryan Blaney +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total) Ford

Joey Logano +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total) Ford

Kevin Harvick +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total) Ford

Alex Bowman +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) Chevrolet

Christopher Bell +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total) Toyota

Brad Keselowski +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total) Ford

Kurt Busch +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total) Toyota

Tyler Reddick +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total) Chevrolet

Austin Cindric +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total) Ford

Ross Chastain +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total) Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total) Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total) Ford

Austin Dillon +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total) Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) Toyota

Aric Almirola +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) Ford

Justin Haley +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) Chevrolet

Cole Custer +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total) Ford

Harrison Burton +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760 total) Ford

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total) Chevrolet

Chris Buescher +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total) Ford

Erik Jones +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total) Chevrolet

Michael McDowell +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total) Ford

Todd Gilliland +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total) Ford

Corey Lajoie +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010) Chevrolet

Cody Ware +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010) Ford

Josh Bilicki +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010) Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total) Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total) Chevrolet

David Ragan +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Ford

Noah Gragson +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet

Ty Dillon +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet

Kaz Grala +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet

Landon Cassill +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet

Jacques Villeneuve +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Ford

JJ Yeley +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510) Ford

B.J. McLeod +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510) Ford

Garrett Smithley +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510) Ford



*Odds as of 2/17/2022

When it comes to the favorites, Hamlin in particular sticks out, as he has won just about everything in NASCAR — except the Cup championship.

Hamlin has advanced to the Championship 4 the past three seasons but has yet to claim the title. Hamlin has also placed in the top four six times in his career.

Busch has won two NASCAR season titles (2015, 2019), and with another title would join a who's who of NASCAR royalty with three crowns (Lee Petty, Jeff Gordon, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip and Tony Stewart).

Legends Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jimmie Johnson each won seven titles.

Here are the past 10 NASCAR Cup Series champions and carmakers:

2021 Kyle Larson - Chevrolet

2020 Chase Elliott - Chevrolet

2019 Kyle Busch - Toyota

2018 Joey Logano - Ford

2017 Martin Truex Jr. - Toyota

2016 Jimmie Johnson - Chevrolet

2015 Kyle Busch - Toyota

2014 Kevin Harvick - Chevrolet

2013 Jimmie Johnson - Chevrolet

2012 Brad Keselowski - Dodge

