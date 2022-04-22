NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR odds: How to bet GEICO 500 at Talladega 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama for Sunday's GEICO 500, which was one of the wilder races of the 2021 season.

The NASCAR Cup Series race will air on FOX at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. Let's take a look at the race from a betting perspective.

HIGHLIGHTS: Geico 500 at Talladega Full highlights from Sunday's Geico 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway

Brad Keselowski is the defending GEICO champion, his sixth career win at Talladega. Keselowski avoided a multi-car crash on the last lap to take the checkered flag.

Keselowski is tied with Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Jeff Gordon for second place all-time in career wins at Talladega, trailing the late Dale Earnhardt (10).

Ryan Blaney (+1000, bet $10 to win $110) is the pre-race favorite at FOX Bet.

"He’s got a good history with superspeedways and has been a model of consistency this season," FOX Bet sports trader AJ Devine said. "Although he’s yet to win a race, he’s got four top-five finishes in nine starts, landing him just three points behind Chase Elliott in the overall Cup standings."

Here are the drivers' odds to win the GEICO 500 at Talladega (3 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX):

Ryan Blaney +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Joey Logano +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Chase Briscoe +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Austin Cindric +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Chase Elliott +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Bubba Wallace +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Brad Keselowski +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Denny Hamlin +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Kevin Harvick +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Kyle Larson +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Kyle Busch +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

William Byron +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Tyler Reddick +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Aric Almirola +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Alex Bowman +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Chris Buescher +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Christopher Bell +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Ross Chastain +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Kurt Busch +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Michael McDowell +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Austin Dillon +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Martin Truex Jr. +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Harrison Burton +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Cole Custer +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Daniel Suarez +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Justin Haley +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Erik Jones +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Ty Dillon +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Noah Gragson +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Daniel Hemric +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Corey Lajoie +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Todd Gilliland +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

David Ragan +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Greg Biffle +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

JJ Yeley +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Landon Cassill +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

B.J. McLeod +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

Cody Ware +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

A driver with decent value to bettors is Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+3300), Devine said.

"He hasn’t had the best season so far — just one top-10 finish — but he won this race in 2017 and generally performs well in superspeedway races," Devine explained. "I think there’s some value in picking him to win at +3300. If you want to be a bit more conservative, we’ve also got him at +350 to finish in the top five."

PICK: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+3300 at FOX Bet) to win (bet $10 to win $340)

ALSO: Stenhouse Jr. top-five finish (+350 at FOX Bet) (bet $10 to win $45)

