NASCAR Cup Series Who will advance to NASCAR's championship? Playoff drivers make their case Published Oct. 17, 2024 10:28 a.m. ET

Drivers who have advanced to NASCAR's Round of 8 have already survived two elimination playoff rounds. They have one more to go in their question to be one of the four drivers eligible for the title at the Nov. 10 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

We asked all the playoff drivers prior to the start of the playoffs to answer the question: "Why will I make the Championship 4?"

Here are those answers from the eight drivers who still have a shot at getting there. Are they right with their analysis so far … and will they be right over the next three races? Take a read:

Christopher Bell: I've done it the last two years. Why not? (Pockrass: What did you do the last two years that you felt like got you there?) We performed whenever it mattered the most ... except at Phoenix. The playoffs, it seems like the 20 group is able to turn it on and go to another level whenever the playoffs start.

Ryan Blaney: The first two rounds are the biggest question mark rounds with Atlanta, the Glen and even Bristol being in the first round. But the Round of 8, for us, if we can get there, is really strong. We turned it on last year in the Round of 8 and those tracks were great for us. If we can get to the Round of 8 and have the same speed as we had last year, I definitely think we can get back to Phoenix. But we'll see. Hopefully, it all plays out for us and we can do our job.

William Byron: We're going to make the Championship 4 because we're experienced, have speed and have a really talented team.

Chase Elliott: I think our team is just extremely well-rounded and we have a lot of depth, too, I feel also with a lot of experience. I think those are all extremely important things as it pertains to making it through the rounds.

Denny Hamlin: It will mean I got through the carnage. I think that really, especially this season with the schedule, I think it will be a more unpredictable final four than ever.

Kyle Larson: Our team will make the Championship 4 because we're fast, we've been there a few different times already so we have the experience of knowing what it takes, and I think our team does a good job of overcoming adversity when it's in front of us.

Joey Logano: For numerous reasons. We've been in this position before. I know we're not having the most playoff points going into the playoffs themselves, but I think we know how to execute each round and get to the next one, get to the next one. And the bottom line, when you get to the Round of 8, for us, I think we're going to have to win. Pointing in is probably not in the cards, depending on who else wins in that round, but most likely winning in that round is going to be our ticket in.

Tyler Reddick: Speed and consistency.

