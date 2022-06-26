NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Ally 400: Top moments from Nashville Superspeedway 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' June schedule continues Sunday with the 17th race of the season, the Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedway.

The Ally 400 is a 399-mile-long concrete track race held in Lebanon, Tennessee. The first race took place in 2021, the first Cup event in the Nashville area since 1984. Kyle Larson is the reigning Ally 400 champion.

Here are the top moments.

Setting the stage

Pre-race ceremonies got underway in Tennessee ahead of the green flag, which dropped at 5:11 p.m. ET.

Green!

Denny Hamlin led the first lap as Larson took second from Joey Logano. The track was under overcast skies.

Follow the leader

Daniel Suárez took second from Larson with ease and found himself 3.2 seconds back of Hamlin in first.

Caution flags fly

The first yellow flag of the day came when Josh Bilicki fell off the pace after a loss of fuel pressure.

A red flag followed due to lightning in the area, which caused the field to be brought down pit road and the race paused at Lap 41. The running order at the red flag was Hamlin in the lead, followed by Suárez, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Larson rounding out the top five spots.

After a lengthy delay, NASCAR gave the all clear for drivers to head back to their cars, and the race resumed. The green flag was back out at Lap 48, but it was a tough break for Team Hendrick upon the restart.

William Byron said that the steering rack on his car broke, which ended up cutting his race short.

Chaos ensues

The green flag came back out at Lap 56, where Kevin Harvick was challenging Suárez for second before getting passed on the outside by Martin Truex Jr. But it didn't last long.

It was trouble for Chase Elliott after making contact with Bell coming down the frontstretch. Then, the caution came back out again when Chase Briscoe and Ty Dillon got caught up and crashed in Turn 2.

Lead change!

There was another restart at Lap 66 with 25 laps to go in Stage 1. Truex Jr. powered past Hamlin on the high side to take the lead — the first lead change of the day — and held on to it to stage the win in Stage 1.

