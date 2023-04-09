Food City Dirt Race live updates: Top moments from Bristol Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series' April schedule continues Sunday with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App!
The race is made up of two 100-lap stages, followed by a third and final 50-lap stage on a 0.533-mile short track.
It's all going down in Bristol, Tennessee, and the green flag is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET.
Here are the top moments!
Eyes on the prize
Kyle Busch, who will make his 650th Cup Series start tonight, is the defending race winner and has won at Bristol two other times in the past five years (2018-19) when it was a concrete racing surface, opposed to dirt.
NASCAR switched from concrete to a dirt surface after the 2020 season.
Setting the stage
Ahead of Sunday's action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Bristol.
Stay tuned for updates!
- NASCAR Cup Series: Full 2023 schedule, dates, race results
- NASCAR All-Star Race format unveiled for North Wilkesboro
- Hendrick teammates Alex Bowman, William Byron penalized for Richmond violations
- NASCAR track renovations at North Wilkesboro, Nashville in spotlight
- Mark Martin's Hall of Fame career defined by respectful racing
- NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell rise after Richmond
- Drivers discuss teammate dynamics in light of Daniel Suarez-Ross Chastain squabble
