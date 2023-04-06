NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR All-Star Race format unveiled for North Wilkesboro
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR All-Star Race format unveiled for North Wilkesboro

Updated Apr. 6, 2023 8:55 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX NASCAR Insider

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be a 200-lap event at North Wilkesboro Speedway with just one break and only one key element — drivers will have to make sure they don't go so fast that their tires wear out.

Drivers will only be allowed to change to sticker tires once in the final 100 laps of the May 21 event, the first Cup event at the 0.625-mile track since 1996. It will be televised live on FS1 with the preliminary All-Star Open at 5 p.m. ET and the main event at 8 p.m. ET.

With it being NASCAR's "field of dreams" moment, NASCAR opted not to have too many segments or inverts as it has had in past All-Star races. The winner's purse will remain $1 million.

A pit-stop competition will determine the lineups for 60-lap heat races May 20 which will set the starting order for the main event. For drivers not automatically qualified for the main event, there are two spots open to the top-two finishers of the 100-lap Open race, and then one final spot among those remaining will be determined by a fan vote. 

NASCAR did not change its eligibility requirements to get seven-time Cup champion and current part-time driver Jimmie Johnson to be in the main event — it's all winners from 2022-23 and past All-Star winners and Cup champions who compete full time.

That puts these drivers in the main event: Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top NASCAR stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Xfinity Series
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Minor league pitcher shades 'cheater' Tatis after home run; Tatis's mother responds
Minor league pitcher shades 'cheater' Tatis after home run; Tatis's mother responds
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes