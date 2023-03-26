NASCAR Cup Series
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Live updates from Circuits of the Americas

Updated Mar. 26, 2023 5:18 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series' March schedule wraps Sunday with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuits of the Americas, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The 68-lap race will cover 231.88 miles and is made up of a 15-lap opening stage, followed by 17 laps in the second stage and 26 in the third and final stage.

Chevrolets have won the past two years, and Ross Chastain is the defending champion in Austin, Texas. 

The pole-sitter for Sunday's race was William Byron, who sits fourth on the latest FOX Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Here are the top moments!

Green!

It was a smooth, clean start for these drivers. 

Byron got a good jump to lead the opening lap, while Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric battled for second.

Early contact!

Things weren't smooth sailing for long, however. The caution came out for a crash between Turns 19 and 20 involving Brad Keselowski, Ty Dillon and Jimmie Johnson.

Down and out

Johnson exited to pit road with a ton of right rear damage, which ultimately ended his race early

Dillon's day was also cut short after his front end got destroyed in the collision.

Chaos unfolding

The green flag was back out on Lap 6, as Cindric took the lead.

Meanwhile, Jordan Taylor almost took out Erik Jones on the entry to Turn 11, while Chase Briscoe took a spin in Turn 1 but avoided drawing a caution. Elsewhere, Corey LaJoie and Denny Hamlin were penalized for cutting the course.

The chaos continued with a big crash in Turn 12. Bubba Wallace's brakes apparently failed entering the corner, picking up Kyle Larson and Jones in the aftermath. Cody Ware also spun out in that sequence, which drew a caution.

One down, two to go!

Stage 1 went to Byron, who had led the most laps on the day at the time, thanks to a nice jump in the restart zone.

More drama quickly unfolded, as Ryan Blaney sent Keselowski for a spin, followed by Larson sending around Blaney.

After the dust had settled, Byron was running first, followed by Cindric, AJ Allmendinger and Suárez.

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch for at Circuits of the Americas.

Fire in the hole!

Actor Brendan Hunt gave the command for drivers to start their engines. Just like that, things got underway in Texas!

NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Xfinity Series
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
