NASCAR Cup Series With bad weather looming, NASCAR moves start time for Daytona 500 on FOX Updated Feb. 14, 2025 5:43 p.m. ET

With the threat of rain looming, NASCAR moved up the start time one hour for Sunday's Daytona 500 to 1:30 p.m. ET.

Daytona International Speedway will open parking lots at 6 a.m.

Denny Hamlin will try to win his fourth Daytona 500 while defending race winner William Byron goes for a repeat, with 2024 NASCAR champion Joey Logano also among the star drivers in the field for the "The Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway.

Due to increased security measures, Daytona International Speedway encouraged all fans to arrive early for the event.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

