NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 Daytona 500: Date, time, TV channel, schedule, streaming Updated Feb. 12, 2025 10:40 a.m. ET

The 77th edition of the NASCAR Cup Series begins with the 67th Daytona 500.

It's NASCAR's most illustrious event, and it kicks off perhaps the Cup Series' most important season. Here's what you need to know about the race, how to watch it and information on NASCAR's other events that will be taking place all week.

When is the Daytona 500?

The race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Where is the race?

The 500 takes place at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

Where can I watch the Daytona 500? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

How can I watch the race without cable?

For those without a cable subscription, there are several live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

What is the Daytona 500 Schedule?

The upcoming schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, February 12

NASCAR Cup Series Opening Practice - 10:05 - 10:55 a.m. ET (FS1)

Daytona 500 Media Day - 12:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Single-Car Qualifying (one lap, two rounds) - 8:15 p.m. ET (FS1)

Press Pass - after qualifying

Thursday, February 13

Friday, February 14

Press Pass - 11 a.m. ET

ARCA Series Qualifying - 1:30 p.m. ET

Truck Series Qualifying - 3 p.m. ET

Xfinity Series Practice - 4:35 p.m. ET (CW)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. ET (FS1)

Fresh from Florida 250 Truck Series race (100 laps) - 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Press Pass - after race

Saturday, February 15

Xfinity Series Qualifying - 10 a.m. ET (CW)

Press Pass - 11:30 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series 200 race (80 laps) - 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

NASCAR Cup Series final practice - 3:05 - 3:55 p.m. ET (FS2)

United Rentals 300 Xfinity Series race (120 laps) - 5 p.m. ET (CW)

Press Pass - after race

Sunday, February 16

