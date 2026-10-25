NASCAR Cup Series
2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Ryan Blaney Favored At Talladega; Logano One To Watch
NASCAR Cup Series

2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Ryan Blaney Favored At Talladega; Logano One To Watch

Updated Oct. 25, 2026 1:09 p.m. ET

Three more races are left in The Chase, including Sunday's showdown at Talladega.

The race gets the green flag at 2 p.m. ET for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Speedway.

Which driver will get into Victory Lane this weekend?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 25.

 

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YellaWood 500 2026

Ryan Blaney: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Joey Logano: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Denny Hamlin: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Christopher Bell: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Kyle Larson: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Tyler Reddick: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Carson Hocevar: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Austin Cindric: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Chris Buescher: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Brad Keselowski: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
William Byron: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Ross Chastain: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Chase Elliott: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Bubba Wallace: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Ty Gibbs: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Austin Hill: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Josh Berry: 3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Austin Dillon: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

 

Shane Van Gisbergen: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Ryan Preece: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Daniel Suárez: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Alex Bowman: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Todd Gilliland: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Connor Zilisch: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Zane Smith: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Michael McDowell: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Erik Jones: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Cole Custer: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
Noah Gragson: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Ty Dillon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Riley Herbst: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Cody Ware: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Daniel Dye: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Joey Gase: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Casey Mears: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Gray Gaulding: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

 

Here's What To Know About The Oddsboard:

The Favorite

Ryan Blaney is the slight favorite for Sunday's Cup Series race at Talladega.

Can Ryan Blaney get into Victory Lane at Talladega? Well, he is coming into the weekend with momentum after finishing second at Phoenix. He also has three wins under his hood at Talladega Superspeedway. However, when the series stopped here in the spring, he had a DNF after starting 15th and only completing 114 of the 188 laps. 

One To Watch

Could Joey Logano add another win at 'Dega to his résumé this weekend?

Joey "Even Year" Logano is one to watch this weekend at Talladega. Like Blaney, over the course of his career, he's gotten into Victory Lane three times at 'Dega in Cup, so he also knows how to win at this track. But also like Blaney, when the Cup Series raced here earlier this year, he got collected in a wreck and had a DNF. He finished 16th at this track a year ago.

 
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