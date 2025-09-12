NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Playoff Standings: How things stand heading into New Hampshire

Updated Sep. 15, 2025 1:47 p.m. ET

As the NASCAR season heads into another playoff race, this time at New Hampshire, the playoff race tightens under the lights. Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings heading into this weekend's race.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

  1. Denny Hamlin (+26)*
  2. William Byron (+24)
  3. Kyle Larson (+24)*
  4. Christopher Bell (+20)*
  5. Ryan Blaney (+19)
  6. Chase Briscoe (+10)
  7. Chase Elliott (+5)
  8. Bubba Wallace (+1)

Cutoff Line (Four drivers eliminated after Charlotte Motor Speedway - Oct. 5):

  1. Austin Cindric (-1)
  2. Joey Logano (-2)
  3. Ross Chastain (-2)
  4. Tyler Reddick (-3)
