NASCAR Cup Series
nascar watkins glen shane van gisbergen
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Playoff Standings After Watkin's Glen

Published Aug. 11, 2025 9:58 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are right around the corner, and after this past weekend’s action at Watkins Glen International, the race to secure a postseason berth is more intense than ever. With just a few races left in the regular season, every stage point and position matters as drivers fight to lock in their spot or keep playoff hopes alive.

Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings heading into this weekend's Cook Out 400.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

  1. Denny Hamlin (4 Wins)*
  2. Shane van Gisbergen (4 Wins)*
  3. Kyle Larson (3 Wins)*
  4. Christopher Bell (3 Wins)*
  5. William Byron (2 Wins)
  6. Chase Elliott (Win)
  7. Chase Briscoe (Win)
  8. Ryan Blaney (Win)
  9. Bubba Wallace (Win)
  10. Joey Logano (Win)
  11. Ross Chastain (Win)
  12. Austin Cindric (Win)
  13. Josh Berry (Win)
  14. Tyler Reddick (+117)
  15. Alex Bowman (+60)
  16. Chris Buescher (+34)

NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen Powered by Go Bowling Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen Powered by Go Bowling Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen Powered by Go Bowling at Watkins Glen International.
ADVERTISEMENT

The top 16 drivers make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Here are the rest of the drivers on the outside looking in:

How do the NASCAR Playoffs work?

16 drivers advance to the NASCAR Playoffs. A win guarantees a spot in the playoffs unless there are more winners than spots available. The 16 spots go to the regular-season champion and then 15 drivers based on wins with tiebreakers by points.

Right now, there have been 13 winners and the regular-season champion will most likely be a driver who has won a race. So unless there are five new winners (or four new winners and winless Tyler Reddick makes up a -117 point deficit to win the regular-season title), everyone with a win will get in.

share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Xfinity Star Connor Zilisch Breaks Collarbone In Scary Fall In Victory Lane

Xfinity Star Connor Zilisch Breaks Collarbone In Scary Fall In Victory Lane

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes