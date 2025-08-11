2025 NASCAR Playoff Standings After Watkin's Glen
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are right around the corner, and after this past weekend’s action at Watkins Glen International, the race to secure a postseason berth is more intense than ever. With just a few races left in the regular season, every stage point and position matters as drivers fight to lock in their spot or keep playoff hopes alive.
Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings heading into this weekend's Cook Out 400.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
- Denny Hamlin (4 Wins)*
- Shane van Gisbergen (4 Wins)*
- Kyle Larson (3 Wins)*
- Christopher Bell (3 Wins)*
- William Byron (2 Wins)
- Chase Elliott (Win)
- Chase Briscoe (Win)
- Ryan Blaney (Win)
- Bubba Wallace (Win)
- Joey Logano (Win)
- Ross Chastain (Win)
- Austin Cindric (Win)
- Josh Berry (Win)
- Tyler Reddick (+117)
- Alex Bowman (+60)
- Chris Buescher (+34)
The top 16 drivers make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Here are the rest of the drivers on the outside looking in:
- Ryan Preece (–34)
- Kyle Busch (–102)
- Ty Gibbs (–125)
- AJ Allmendinger (–129)
- Brad Keselowski (–153)
- Carson Hocevar (–156)
- Erik Jones (–157)
- Michael McDowell (–160)
- John Hunter Nemechek (–160)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (–198)
- Zane Smith (-203)
- Austin Dillon (–212)
- Daniel Suárez (-225)
- Justin Haley (–230)
- Todd Gilliland (-242)
- Ty Dillon (-263)
- Noah Gragson (-319)
- Cole Custer (-324)
- Riley Herbst (-331)
- Cody Ware (-455)
How do the NASCAR Playoffs work?
16 drivers advance to the NASCAR Playoffs. A win guarantees a spot in the playoffs unless there are more winners than spots available. The 16 spots go to the regular-season champion and then 15 drivers based on wins with tiebreakers by points.
Right now, there have been 13 winners and the regular-season champion will most likely be a driver who has won a race. So unless there are five new winners (or four new winners and winless Tyler Reddick makes up a -117 point deficit to win the regular-season title), everyone with a win will get in.
