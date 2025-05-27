NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Nashville qualifying: Order for Cracker Barrel 400 Updated May. 29, 2025 10:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Nashville Superspeedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on Amazon Prime at 7 p.m. ET.

Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Nashville qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Nashville Qualifying Order

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

share

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more