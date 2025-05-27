NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Nashville race track
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Nashville qualifying: Order for Cracker Barrel 400

Updated May. 29, 2025 10:31 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Nashville Superspeedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on Amazon Prime at 7 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Nashville qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Nashville Qualifying Order

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Just how massive is Indianapolis Motor Speedway compared to other stadiums?

Just how massive is Indianapolis Motor Speedway compared to other stadiums?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Indy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes