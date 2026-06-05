How to Watch 2026 INDYCAR St Louis: Start Time, Date, TV Channel, Streaming, Schedule

The 2026 INDYCAR schedule races on with the next stop just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, in the Metro East city of Madison, Illinois for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - streaming on FOX One. Reigning INDYCAR champ, Alex Palou, is coming off of a victory at the Detroit Grand Prix. Will he make back-to-back trips to the Winner's Circle? Keep reading for key details, including start times, TV channels and schedule.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Schedule

Saturday, June 6

Practice 1 - 12:30 p.m. ET (FS1, FOX One)

Qualifications - 4:30 p.m. ET (FS2, FOX One)

High Line Practice - 8:00 p.m. ET (FS1, FOX One)

Final Practice - 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1, FOX One)

Sunday, June 7

Race - 9:00 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX One)

When is the 2026 Bommarito Automotive Group 500? What time does it start?

The green flag for the Bommarito Automotive Group will drop at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7th.

Where is INDYCAR St. Louis?

World Wide Technology Raceway, located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, in the Metro East city of Madison, Illinois, is an intriguing 1.25-mile (2.01 km) oval favored by many of the drivers who race there due to the unique shape and varying degrees of banking in each corner. Turns 1 and 2 have characteristics similar to New Hampshire Motor Speedway while Turns 3 and 4 are similar to Phoenix Raceway and the track's egg shape is reminiscent of the oval at Twin Ring Motegi.

How can I watch the 2026 Bommarito Automotive Group Race? What channel will it be on?

The 2026 Bommarito Automotive Group will be broadcast on FOX.

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How can I stream the 2026 Bommarito Automotive Group?

The 2026 Bommarito Automotive Group race will be available to be streamed live on FOX One, FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

Who's the Favorite?

Check out the latest betting odds below: