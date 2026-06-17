Grand Prix At Road America Results: Christian Lundgaard Wins Last-Lap Thriller

It came down to a last-lap shootout at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

When the dust had settled following a hectic final lap, it was Christian Lundgaard outlasting the field to take the checkered flag following 55 laps and 223 miles of high-octane action in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Winner Is …

Christian Lundgaard, who took the lead with four laps remaining and didn't look back, despite a late caution giving the field one final shot at trying to catch up to him. Alas, Lundgaard was too strong and was in the first stop when one final caution came out to end the race.

It was the No. 7 Arrow McLaren driver's second win of the season — the first time in his career he has multiple wins in the same season.

How The Race Was Won

Marcus Armstrong appeared to be in the driver's seat for the victory with four laps remaining. But then trouble happened. With Lundgaard trying to make up ground on the first-place driver, Armstrong suffered an engine issue, allowing Lundgaard to pass into the top spot, which he would not relinquish.

Top 10 Results

What's Next?

The INDYCAR Series takes a week off before hitting the track again Sunday, July 5 for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The race takes place at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX.