How to Watch 2026 INDYCAR at Road America: Start Time, Date, TV Channel, Streaming, Schedule

INDYCAR returns to one of motorsport's most iconic venues for the 2026 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. The legendary 4-mile, 14-turn circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, hosts the series June 19-21. The main event is set for Sunday afternoon on FOX and FOX One.

Defending race winner Àlex Palou looks to claim a fourth Road America victory, while Indy 500 champion Felix Rosenqvist, Pato O'Ward, Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon and Kyle Kirkwood are among those looking to knock him off.

Here's everything you need to know, including how to watch INDYCAR at Road America.

How to watch the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Schedule

Friday, June 19

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1: 4 p.m. ET (FS2, FOX One

Saturday, June 20

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2: 11 a.m. ET (FS1, FOX One

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying: 2 p.m. ET (FS1, FOX One

Sunday, June 21

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup: 11 a.m. ET (FS1, FOX One

NTT INDYCAR SERIES XPEL Grand Prix at Road America: 2 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX One

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in St. Louis Highlights 🏁 INDYCAR on FOX Check out the best moments from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 with commentary from Will Buxton, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe!

When is the 2026 Grand Prix at Road America? What time does it start?

The green flag for the Grand Prix at Road America will drop at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21st.

Where is the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America?

Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Its legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit has challenged the world's best racers for over a half century. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends such as the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, the track offers group event programs, the Road America Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools.