INDYCAR Mid-Ohio Results: Pato O'Ward Breaks Through For First Win Of 2026

It was an Arrow McLaren weekend at Mid-Ohio, with a pair of teammates taking the top two spots on the podium.

Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard crossed the line as the top two finishers, giving McLaren its first 1-2 finish in team history.

Here's how things shook at Sunday's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

The Winner Is …

Pato O'Ward, who has battled through an up-and-down season in capturing his first win of 2026.

"It’s been a year," said O'Ward in his postface interview. It was the Mexican-born O'Ward's 10th career win.

As for O'Ward's teammate Lundgaard, it was his sixth top-five finish of the season.

How The Race Was Won

The McLaren teammates battled for the lead near the midway point of the race, with O'Ward passing Lundgaard and not looking back on the way to taking the checkered flag.

Top 10 Results

What's Next?

The INDYCAR Series takes a week off before heading to Nashville on July 19 for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX).