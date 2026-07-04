2026 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Favored For Mid-Ohio; Lundgaard Second

INDYCAR heads to the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, July 5, as the series returns for its first race since June 21.

Christian Lundgaard comes into this weekend as the most recent winner, after securing the checkered flag at Road America two weeks ago.

Will he get another victory — especially considering he's starting from the pole?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 5.

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INDYCAR Series: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2026

Alex Palou: 37/20 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Pato O'Ward: 4/1 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Will Power : 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

David Malukas: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Rinus Veekay: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Josef Newgarden: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Scott Dixon: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Graham Rahal: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Caio Collet: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Alexander Rossi: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Mick Schumacher: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Romain Grosjean: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Louis Foster: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Dennis Hauger: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Here's What To Know About The Oddsboard:

The Favorite

Will Alex Palou get into Winner's Circle at Mid-Ohio?

Alex Palou is the favorite for Mid-Ohio, even though he's starting from eighth position. And while he didn't snag the pole for this weekend, he does have six on the year. In addition to six poles, the reigning INDYCAR champ has four wins and seven top-five finishes. Last year at this race, he finished second behind Scott Dixon.

One To Watch

Pole-sitter Christian Lundgaard is second on the oddsboard for Mid-Ohio.

Christian Lundgaard is certainly one to watch this weekend. He won INDYCAR's most recent race at Road America after leading seven laps. Now he sits on the pole for Mid-Ohio. Lundgaard is currently fourth in the standings, with two wins and five top fives. In 2025, he started this race second and finished third.