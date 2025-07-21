NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Indianapolis Entry List: All 39 drivers for Brickyard 400 Published Jul. 22, 2025 3:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway yet again on July 27th for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG.

Here’s a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s race in Indy.

2025 NASCAR Indianapolis Entry List

NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX Check out the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400!

share

Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more