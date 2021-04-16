MLS MLS Opening Weekend top moments 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than an opening day? An opening weekend, of course.

The MLS regular season kicked off on Friday, with a jam-packed slate of games all weekend long featuring 26 of the league’s 27 teams facing off.

Not to brag, but FOX Sports' weekend schedule boasts a couple of games worthy of a watch, beginning with the Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes and MLS Cup runner-up Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United on Friday.

Here's a look at top moments from the opening weekend.

Dynamo dynamite

Houston Dynamo midfielder Jose Memo Rodriguez used his body to fend off the defender and opened the scoring in the 2021 MLS season to take a 1-0 lead.

We're excited about it!

Wide-open

Don't leave forward Maxi Urruti without a man. Urruti drilled Houston's second goal home to widen the gap.

Glorious goal

San Jose substitute Paul Marie curled in a wicked shot from long range.

Pow from Paulo

Sound off, Seattle. Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo had the perfect touch out of the air to set up the smash.

Double trouble

Seattle forward Will Bruin turned it, shrugged off the defender and found forward Raul Ruidíaz who put it away with a single touch.

Ruidíaz followed it up with the perfect touch to finish it off and open a 3-0 lead.

The King

Seattle's Fredy Montero set the club record with 48 goals in MLS regular season play in his first game back with the Sounders since 2012.

Keep checking back for more live updates as they happen this weekend.

Get more from MLS Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.