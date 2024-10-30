Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5: Starters, lineups, how to watch
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are locking horns in the World Series, with Game 5 on Wednesday (8:08 p.m. ET on FOX).
This is the 12th time these iconic franchises are battling for a championship, but the first time since 1981.
The Dodgers won the first three games of this series and remain just one victory away from clinching the franchise's eighth championship.
Here is the lowdown on Game 5, including how to watch, potential lineups and more.
How can I watch the World Series?
Every game will be broadcast on FOX, and each contest is slated to start at 8:08 p.m. ET. Here is the schedule:
- Game 1: Dodgers 6, Yankees 3, 10 inn.
- Game 2: Dodgers 4, Yankees 2
- Game 3: Dodgers 4, Yankees 2
- Game 4: Yankees 11, Dodgers 4
- Game 5: Wednesday in New York
- Game 6 (if necessary): Friday in Los Angeles
- Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday in Los Angeles
Who is favored?
The Yankees are currently favored to win Game 5, while the Dodgers are favored (-901) to win the series.
Who will start Game 5?
The Yankees will start ace Gerrit Cole. The Dodgers will start Jack Flaherty.
[Related: A look back at past Dodgers-Yankees World Series matchups]
Who will be in the lineup for Game 5?
Neither team has named its starting lineup for Game 5, though we can make some guesses based on what happened the last time these pitchers matched up in Game 1. This will be updated later when lineups are official.
Yankees
- Gleyber Torres, 2B
- Juan Soto, RF
- Aaron Judge, CF
- Giancarlo Stanton, DH
- Jazz Chisholm, 3B
- Anthony Rizzo, 1B
- Anthony Volpe, SS
- Austin Wells, C
- Alex Verdugo, LF
Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani, DH
- Mookie Betts, RF
- Freddie Freeman, 1B
- Teoscar Hernández, LF
- Max Muncy, 3B
- Kiké Hernández, CF
- Will Smith, C
- Gavin Lux, 2B
- Tommy Edman, SS
