Yankees break franchise record for home runs in single game with 9

There's swinging the bats well, and then there's what the New York Yankees did against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

On the first pitch of the lower half of the first inning, Paul Goldschmidt sent a Nestor Cortes pitch into Milwaukee's bullpen. Then, Cody Bellinger got under a ball high in the zone on the first pitch that he saw and demolished it into the right field bleachers. And on the very next pitch, Aaron Judge launched a ball into the second level. Three pitches, three home runs.

Three batters later, Austin Wells joined the party with a home run to left.

But wait, there's — a lot — more.

In the bottom of the second, Anthony Volpe hit a three-run home run to left, and the Yankees then had a six-run third inning, headlined by a grand slam from Judge. What happened in the next at-bat? Jazz Chisholm Jr. sent a ball into the right field bleachers.

The next inning, Judge went yard to center field for his third homer of the game, which tied the Yankees' franchise record for home runs in a single game with eight. They led 16-4 at the end of the fourth inning.

And then, the Yankees broke their own record in the seventh, as Oswald Peraza hit a two-run home run to left field, marking a new franchise record with nine home runs in a single game.

New York won 20-9, taking the first two games of its three-game set with Milwaukee. Ironically, the Yankees traded Cortes, who started Saturday for Milwaukee, as part of a trade package to the Brewers for closer Devin Williams in the offseason.

