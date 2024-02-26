Major League Baseball Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes pain-free in first spring training start after injury-marred 2023 Published Feb. 26, 2024 7:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Nestor Cortes wasn't exactly nasty in his first spring training appearance, but the New York Yankees left-hander emerged from Monday's game against Minnesota feeling good.

After an injury-marred 2023, it's a start.

"Everything positive, pitches really crisp," Cortes said after allowing two runs and seven hits with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. "And most important, got out of there healthy. So a big step forward."

Cortes went 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 games last year and made just one start after May 30 while dealing with a rotator cuff injury.

Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu made his spring training debut and stayed in the game after taking a bad hop infield RBI single by Jair Camargo off the face in the third.

LeMahieu said he was fine after the ball hit his glasses near the top of his nose.

LeMahieu singled in two at-bats. He was slowed by a foot injury in 2023 and hit just .243.

"I feel good," LeMahieu said. "Good to be out there today. I felt good running. Been feeling really good swinging. Just moving better. I feel prepared and I have a good foundation, and ready to keep building for the long haul."

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 3 as the designated hitter in his first game after another injury-marred season.

A markedly slimmer Stanton lined out twice, including a 104.3 mph drive to center on his initial at-bat.

Stanton hit .191 average with 24 homers and 60 RBIs last season, and has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after New York acquired him from the Miami Marlins.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

