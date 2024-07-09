Major League Baseball
Yankees GM Brian Cashman joins team in Tampa Bay amid 'struggle'
Major League Baseball

Yankees GM Brian Cashman joins team in Tampa Bay amid 'struggle'

Published Jul. 9, 2024 7:44 p.m. ET

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has joined the struggling team for a series at Tampa Bay that started on Tuesday night.

The Yankees had lost 16 of 22 entering Tuesday, but remain in one of the AL wild-card spots.

"Because of how we've been playing I've decided to join us," Cashman said before Tuesday's game with the Rays. "It's been a struggle, obviously. Thankfully we got out of the gates really strong, so hopefully that cushion will allow us to work through this hopefully sooner than later on because it's gone on long enough."

The Yankees completed a homestand on Sunday in which they went 1-5 that included being swept by Cincinnati.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's concern," Cashman said. "It's my job to be in a position to never assume anything. Ultimately today's a new day. We're hoping to get back on track today."

Both pitching and offensive issues have emerged over the skid.

"It was a tidal wave of success here for the first two months and then you closed out June into July in a really rough patch for an extended period of time," Cashman said "We got to be playing better than we currently are right now."

After three games with Tampa Bay, the Yankees play at AL East-leading Baltimore in a three-game set before the start of the All-Star break.

Cashman plans to remain to stay in Florida following the Rays' series to work out of the team's complex in Tampa to prepare for next week's player draft. He will also continue working on potential trades with the deadline to make deals coming at the end of the month.

"We're going to be open-minded to a lot of different things," Cashman said, "I'm not going to point out anything specific but we definitely have areas to improve upon and we'll do our best. We just got to figure our way through this ourselves and hopefully we can add some outside pieces at some point."

One key internal piece that could help is designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who has been out since June 23 with a strained left hamstring. New York manager Aaron Boone said Stanton might be ready for some game-type activity right after the All-Star break.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge
Juan Soto
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB All-Star rosters: Ranking every team’s biggest snub

MLB All-Star rosters: Ranking every team’s biggest snub

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes