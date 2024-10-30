Major League Baseball Yankees fans banned from Game 5 for 'egregious' contact with Dodgers' Mookie Betts Updated Oct. 30, 2024 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts' attempt to make a catch in Game 4 of the World Series have been barred from attending Wednesday's Game 5.

Yankees fans Austin Capobianco and John Peter were ejected from Game 4 after the incident with Betts in the first inning when the Los Angeles Dodgers star made a grab along the right field wall in foul territory. Even though Capobianco and Peter were ejected, the Yankees season-ticket holders told ESPN that they were told they could attend Game 5.

However, MLB asked the Yankees to ban Capobianco and Peter from attending Game 5. Capobianco told ESPN that the Yankees warned him that he and his friend would be arrested if they attempted to attend Wednesday night's game. It's unclear if the ban will extend beyond Wednesday, ESPN reported.

The Yankees released a statement on Wednesday describing the incident as "egregious and unacceptable phyical contact" with Betts.

"The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised," the statement continued. "Tonight marks the final home game of year, and we want every ounce of our fans' passion on display. Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one's team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk."

Yankees fan pulls ball out of Mookie Betts' glove in World Series Game 4

Capobianco and Peter were seen trying to rip the ball out of Betts' glove after he made the grab on Gleyber Torres' fly ball. Capobianco tugged on Betts' glove while Peter grabbed Betts' right wrist. Torres was immediately ruled out due to fan interference.

Betts was noticeably upset with the fans after the play. He brushed aside the incident, though, when he was asked about it following the Dodgers' 11-4 loss.

"When it comes to the person in play, it doesn't matter," Betts said after the Yankees extended the series with an 11-4 victory. "We lost. It's irrelevant. I'm fine. He's fine. Everything's cool. We lost the game and that's what I'm kind of focused on. We gotta turn the page and get ready for tomorrow."

The Dodgers will have another chance to clinch a World Series title on Wednesday night as they're up 3-1 in the series. Even if the Yankees win Game 5, Wednesday's game is the final game scheduled at Yankee Stadium for the series. Games 6 and 7 will take place in Los Angeles, if necessary.

