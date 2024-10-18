World Series Perfect Games and No-Hitters: Complete list
Baseball is full of remarkable moments, but few are as rare as perfect games and no-hitters, especially during the World Series. These pitching feats not only showcase exceptional skill but also create unforgettable memories for fans. Keep reading to learn more about the only no-hitters and perfect games ever recorded in the MLB World Series.
What is a no-hitter?
A no-hitter occurs when a pitcher or pitchers allow no hits during an entire game, which consists of at least nine innings.
World Series No-Hitters
There have been two no-hitters in World Series history. In 2022, the Houston Astros pitching staff combined for a no-hitter in Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cristian Javier started with six no-hit innings, and relief pitchers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly finished the game.
The second no-hitter occurred during the only perfect game in World Series history. Keep reading to find out more about that.
What is a perfect game?
A perfect game occurs when a pitcher or pitchers complete a minimum of nine innings with no batter from the opposing team reaching base.
World Series Perfect Games
While there has been a total of 24 perfect games in MLB history, only one perfect game has been thrown in World Series history.
In 1957, Don Larsen of the New York Yankees threw a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5. Larsen retired all 27 batters with 97 pitches.
