World Baseball Classic World Baseball Classic highlights: Group play wraps with Pool C, Pool D Updated Mar. 15, 2023 9:26 p.m. EDT

Group play in the 2023 my World Baseball Classic comes to a close Wednesday with a pair of games in both Pool C and D.

Up first, Pool D group play takes center stage, as Venezuela takes on Israel in the day's first game.

Later, Pool C will be in action when Mexico faces Canada (3 p.m. ET), followed by Puerto Rico battling the Dominican Republic in the second Pool D game (7 p.m. ET). The United States and Colombia will close things out for Pool C (10 p.m. ET).

Group play for Pool A, which took place in Taichung, Taiwan, wrapped Sunday, with Cuba and Italy advancing to the quarterfinals. Elsewhere, in Tokyo, group play for Pool B wrapped earlier Monday, with Japan and Australia advancing.

The WBC began March 7 and will end on March 21 with the championship game (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1) in Florida. Quarterfinal games will take place March 15-18, followed by the semifinals from March 19-20.

Games are airing across FOX, FS1, FS2 and are available to stream on the FOX Sports app. View the full schedule here.

Here are the top plays!

Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic (Pool D)

Wheelin' and dealin'

Dominican Republic starting pitcher Johnny Cueto ad the Miami crowd absolutely rockin' after a smooth 1-2-3 inning to start things off.

Outta here!

After two scoreless innings, Christian Vazquez put Puerto Rico up 1-0 with a mammoth homer in the third.

Lindy!

The Puerto Rican squad kept rolling from there, as Francisco Lindor slapped in a run with a tough liner to put it up 2-0.

Bye-bye ball

Juan Soto's got a penchant for big flies, and this certainly was a big fly. His solo shot helped The Dominican Republic get on the board in the bottom of the third.

Fly Lindy fly!

We knew Francisco Lindor could run. But we didn't know his wheels moved quite like this. The smilin' Puerto Rican made the trip around the bases the hard way to extend P.R.'s lead.

