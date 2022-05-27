William Contreras on historic run for Braves

Major League Baseball
3 hours ago

William Contreras spent time with the Braves in past seasons, but what he's done so far this year is different than what Atlanta has ever seen from him before.

Through 14 games and 47 at-bats, Contreras has 13 hits, including seven home runs. He is the only current MLB payer who has tallied seven homers in his first 13 games of the season. 

In the Atlanta-era of the Braves, he has joined Justin Upton, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Dale Murphy as the only players to hit at least seven homers through their first 13 games.

But that's not even the best part of it all.

Atlanta recalled Contreras on April 28 before the Braves were set to play his older brother, Willson, and the Chicago Cubs

"[It was] a special moment in my life," William told reporters following that game. "Truly kind of a dream come true for us to be able to share the field together and just a very unique moment for us and my family.

"It's been something that I've longed for and wanted for years. … The next thing we're looking forward to is when we play at the same time against each other."

The emotions have continued to pour out as his parents, William Contreras and Olga Castillo, saw him play in person for the first time as a big leaguer on May 24. 

He delivered a walk-off hit against the Phillies.

"Super happy, emotional," Contreras was quoted in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "There aren’t words for it. Myself and my brother, we’re both here because of the sacrifices they’ve made for us, and for all their constant support, just putting us through everything. Just beyond emotions. Super grateful."

