Who are the top 10 New York Yankees of all time?

The New York Yankees are the most successful professional franchise in the history of American sports.

Since their 1903 inception (the Yankees were the New York Highlanders from 1903-1912), the Yankees have won 27 World Series championships — far and away the most in MLB history.

Furthermore, the Yankees have created countless Hall of Famers and some of the best players of all time at their respective positions. That said, FOX Sports Research complied a list of the best players to ever put on pinstripes.

Who are the top 10 Yankees of all time?

Judge has been one of the best MLB players since a 2017 rookie campaign in which he hit 52 homers, and the four-time Silver Slugger has established himself as the best position player in the sport over the past four seasons. Judge, who won both the 2022 and 2024 AL MVP awards, set a new American League single-season record with 62 home runs in 2022 and finished with a career-high 144 RBIs and .701 slugging percentage in 2024. From 2022-24, Judge averaged 52 home runs and 117 RBIs per season, while boasting a .304/.433/.674 slash line. Entering May 30, 2025, Judge is already seventh in Yankees history with 333 career home runs and has a career .612 slugging percentage.

9. Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson, "Mr. October," ranks among the top 10 New York Yankees for his clutch performances and indelible impact from 1977 to 1981. His acquisition transformed the team, leading to two World Series titles (1977-78). Jackson’s 1977 World Series heroics — hitting three home runs in Game 6 against the Dodgers — cemented his legend, earning the series MVP. His 563 career home runs, 144 with the Yankees, showcase his power. His 18 postseason home runs (12 as a Yankee) and larger-than-life presence elevated the franchise’s mystique. Jackson’s Hall of Fame induction in 1993 underscores his elite status, making him a cornerstone of Yankee lore.

Rodriguez has a case for being the best position player of his generation. After raking like nobody's business with the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers, New York acquired the then-shortstop and 2003 American League MVP to play the hot corner. Rodriguez did more of the same at the plate for the Yankees, with whom he won the 2009 World Series. The eventual two-time Gold Glover and 10-time Silver Slugger won the 2007 AL MVP with the Yankees and averaged 38 home runs and 120 RBIs per season with them from 2004 to 2010. Rodriguez is sixth with 351 home runs across just 12 total seasons in New York and posted a combined .523 slugging percentage with the franchise.

7. Mariano Rivera

Rivera made 10 starts in 1995 and was moved to the bullpen on a full-time basis for the 1996 season — and the rest is history. The right-hander quickly became the Yankees' primary closer and would go on to be arguably the best reliever the league has ever seen, as Rivera is the all-time MLB leader with 652 saves. A 13-time All-Star, Rivera was part of five World Series teams with the Yankees (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009), is first among pitchers in Yankees history with a 56.3 WAR and ninth with 1,173 strikeouts. "The Sandman" retired with a career 2.21 regular season ERA, an 0.70 postseason ERA over 96 appearances and only posted an ERA north of three once after his rookie season. Rivera was the first player to be unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

6. Yogi Berra

Berra was a pillar of one of the great runs in MLB history, that being the late 1940s and 1950s Yankees. The starting backstop for a combined 10 World Series teams (1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, and 1962), Berra is one of the best all-around catchers in MLB history, highlighted by him averaging 25 home runs and 102 RBIs per season from 1948 to 1958. Berra, a three-time MVP and 18-time All-Star, is fifth in Yankees history with 358 career home runs, sixth with a 59.7 WAR and eighth with 2,148 hits.

Jeter is one of the elite pure contact hitters of all time. A five-time Silver Slugger, five-time Gold Glover and 14-time All-Star, Jeter registered 200-plus hits in eight of his 20 MLB seasons, led the American League in hits twice (1999 and 2012) and hit no worse than .290 in 16 seasons. A career .308 postseason hitter, Jeter was part of five championship teams with the Yankees (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009). He's first in Yankees history with 3,465 career hits — which ranks sixth in MLB history — 544 doubles and 358 stolen bases, second with 1,923 runs scored, fifth with a 71.3 WAR, eighth with a .310 career batting average and 10th with 260 home runs.

4. Joe DiMaggio

DiMaggio was a terror for opposing pitchers over the first seven years of his career (1936-42), then served in the military and proceeded to be a terror for pitchers once again when he returned to the show in 1946. A two-time batting champion and three-time MVP, DiMaggio was an All-Star in each of his 13 MLB seasons and part of nine Yankees title teams (1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1947, 1949, 1950 and 1951). DiMaggio, who posted a career .325/.398/.579 slash line, is third in Yankees history with 131 triples, tied for third with a career .325 batting average, fourth with 361 home runs and a 79.1 WAR and sixth with 2,214 hits.

3. Mickey Mantle

"The Mick" could rake. A three-time MVP and All-Star in 16 of his 18 MLB seasons, Mantle was part of seven Yankees championships (1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961 and 1962) and hit 18 home runs in 65 career postseason games. Furthermore, he led the American League in home runs in four seasons (1955, 1956, 1958 and 1960) and led the league in walks in five seasons — doing so while hitting from both sides of the plate. Mantle is second in Yankees history with 536 career home runs — which ranks 18th all time — third with a 110.2 WAR, fourth with 2,415 hits and 1,676 runs scored and 10th with 153 stolen bases.

2. Lou Gehrig

Gehrig is one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a baseball field. In a 17-year career spent entirely in New York (1923-39), Gehrig was sensational from the left side of the plate, leading the league in home runs three times (1931, 1934 and 1936), driving in 100-plus runs in 13 seasons and helping the Yankees win six World Series (1927, 1928, 1932, 1936, 1937 and 1938). Across 34 career postseason games, Gehrig hit 10 home runs and posted a combined .361/.483/.731 slash line. Gehrig, a two-time AL MVP, is first in Yankees history with 163 career triples and 1,995 runs batted in, second with 2,721 hits, a .340 batting average and a 113.7 WAR and third with 493 home runs and 1,888 runs scored.

1. Babe Ruth

Ruth was an exceptional hitter and pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, who sent him to the Yankees for cash relief prior to the 1920 season — and that decision didn't age well. Ruth went on to lead the American League in home runs 10 times with the Yankees and helped them win four World Series (1923, 1927, 1928 and 1932). Of course, Ruth famously called his shot in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, sending the ensuing pitch over the wall. Ruth is first in Yankees history with 659 career homers, a .349 batting average, a 142.8 WAR and 1,959 runs scored and third with 2,518 hits. Ruth, arguably the best player in MLB history, is third all time with 714 career homers.

Honorable mentions:

C Thurman Munson

OF Bernie Williams

Red Ruffing

IF Phil Rizzuto

C Bill Dickey

OF Roger Maris

