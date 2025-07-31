Major League Baseball When is the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline? Time and Everything You Need to Know Updated Jul. 31, 2025 3:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline is today! Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline and as the fireworks heat up.

What time is the MLB Trade Deadline?

The MLB Trade Deadline is today, Thursday, July 31, at 6 p.m. ET.

What is the MLB Trade Deadline?

The MLB Trade Deadline is one of the most electric dates on the baseball calendar. The deadline marks the final shot for teams to make trades without needing waivers and is the last chance for contenders to load up for a playoff push and for sellers to stockpile prospects for the future. Names fly, rosters shift, and the championship picture gets a little clearer.

Ken Rosenthal on Yankees, Blue Jays trade deadline plans, Rangers a darkhorse team, Eugenio Suarez on the move?

What are some of the biggest team needs?

Check out some of the top contenders and their needs below:

Chicago Cubs: Starting pitching

Toronto Blue Jays: Starting pitching

Boston Red Sox: Starting pitching

San Francisco Giants: Starting pitching

Los Angeles Dodgers: Relief pitching

Detroit Tigers: Relief pitching

Philadelphia Phillies: Relief pitching

New York Mets: Left-handed relief pitching

Tampa Bay Rays: Relief pitching or outfield help

Milwaukee Brewers: Power bat

New York Yankees: Third base

Seattle Mariners: Corner infield

Houston Astros: Left-handed bat

San Diego Padres: Left fielder / another bat

Texas Rangers: Another bat (anywhere)

For more, check out our complete guide to the biggest needs and potential player fits this deadline.

What have been some of the biggest trades so far?

Arguably, the biggest trade so far of this deadline was Eugenio Suárez going to the Seattle Mariners. Here's a breakdown of the trade:

Who else is involved: The Diamondbacks received 1B Tyler Locklear, RHP Juan Burgos, and RHP Hunter Cranton.

Mariners Grade: A+

Diamondbacks Grade: C+

How do you take advantage of one of the best seasons from a catcher in MLB history? Add more help around him. The Mariners entered the deadline with clear needs at both corner infield positions — they had received a combined 11 home runs from the first basemen (six) and third basemen (five) who were still on their roster — and acquired two of the best sluggers on the market to answer those concerns, all without parting with any of their best prospects.

After acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor last week, Seattle tapped back into Arizona’s slugging factory and added the best power hitter on the market in Suárez, who ranks fifth in MLB and leads all third basemen with 36 home runs in a career year at 34 years old. It marks a reunion with Suárez, who was with the Mariners in 2022 and 2023.

Seattle, though, is hoping that its work over the past week will have the town partying like it’s 2001. That’s the last time the Mariners won the division, and while it won’t be easy to end that skid — they trail the Astros by five games — they now have one of the most complete rosters in MLB thanks to their massive deadline moves. We already know what their rotation can do when healthy.

Now, an offense featuring Suárez, Naylor, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena should be able to lead a charge in the American League. Even if they don’t end up catching the depleted Astros, this now looks like a club capable of making a deep October run.

Tyler Locklear, a second-round pick in 2022 who at one point figured to be the answer at first base in Seattle, was the highest-rated prospect to go in the deal. He possesses some serious raw power, but he struggled in a 16-game big-league sample last year, striking out 20 times in 49 plate appearances. He has gone right back to slugging with 19 home runs at Triple-A. Juan Burgos could help the Diamondbacks’ bullpen immediately, and Hunter Cranton — a third-round pick last year who has allowed just one run in 10 minor-league relief innings — could in the future.

Still, while Suárez was only a rental, I’m a bit underwhelmed by the return, considering he’s likely the best (non-Rafael Devers) slugger to get dealt before the deadline. – Kavner

For a complete list of all the biggest trades, check out our MLB Trade Deadline Tracker.

For more, check out our MLB Trade Deadline Grades.

