Major League Baseball Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays agree to massive 14-year contract extension Updated Apr. 7, 2025 1:00 a.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has agreed to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays, per multiple reports. The extension for the 26-year-old is pending a physical.



Guerrero was set to be a free agent after the 2025 season, but will instead likely spend the entirety of his career with the Blue Jays. The extension marks the end of a lengthy saga throughout the 2024 offseason, when reports indicated that Guerrero and Toronto were far apart in negotiations.

The son of baseball Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, Vlad Jr. signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year old international free agent for $3.9 million in 2015.

Since his Major League debut in 2019, Guerrero has been one of baseball's most productive hitters, hitting .288 with 160 HRs and 511 RBIs in his career. His best season came in 2021, when Guerrero finished second in AL MVP voting and was the MLB home run leader with a .311 average, 48 HRs and 111 RBIs.

He is a two-time Silver Slugger and a former Gold Glove winner. This season, he's batting .256 with four RBIs in 39 at-bats.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.



