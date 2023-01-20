Major League Baseball Twins trade Luis Arráez to Marlins for Pablo López, prospects 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins are making a late offseason swap involving an All-Star and a quality young starting pitcher.

The Twins are trading second baseman Luis Arráez to the Marlins for pitcher Pablo López, per multiple reports. Minnesota reportedly will also receive two prospects in the deal, including infielder Jose Salas, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported. Salas, 19, is the Marlins’ No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Arráez, 25, has been one of the game's best contact hitters since he was called up to the big leagues in 2019. He's hit over .300 in three of his first four seasons, posting a .314 career average and winning the American League batting title in 2022. He also hit a career-high eight home runs and 49 RBIs to go along with a .375 OBP and .420 slugging percentage (.795 OPS) last year.

López, 26, has been steady over the past few seasons. He's pitched a sub-4.00 ERA in three consecutive years, including a career-best 3.07 ERA in 2021. The right-hander went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA to go along with 174 strikeouts and a 1.167 WHIP over 180 innings last season.

The swap figures to give Minnesota a more complete roster. With Carlos Correa surprisingly re-signing earlier in January, Arráez became an asset the Twins could use to bolster their rotation.

The Marlins, meanwhile, had been in search of a difference-making bat all offseason but struck out in free agency. Following the recent signing of Johnny Cueto, López proved expendable amid a young pitching staff serving as the club's biggest strength.

